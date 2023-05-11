One of Sweden’s Coolest Tailoring Brands Just Dropped a Summer-Ready Wardrobe

Saman Amel wants to elevate your summer wardrobe.

The Stockholm-based label, cofounded by childhood friends Dag Granath and Saman Amel, joined forces with MatchesFashion to release an exclusive capsule collection that spans breezy suiting, knitwear, denim, and shirting for warm-weather occasions. While Saman Amel is known for its handcrafted bespoke tailoring, the brand’s 17-piece edit for Matches is just as special, with most selects crafted from luxe silk, cashmere, wool, and linen materials that effortlessly evoke the feeling summers spent on the coast of Italy.

The sophisticated assortment offers something for everyone, with alfresco dinner options ranging from a beige notch-lapel bamboo-canvas jacket to a black sharp single-breasted silk-canvas jacket. White linen and silk blazer options with notch-lapel and peak-lapel details, respectively, also make for versatile dress down options, alongside light layering essentials from a white cashmere-blend crewneck sweater to a black cashmere-blend knitted T-shirt. Other standouts in the collection include long- and short-sleeved polo shirts (in white and black), as well as a lightweight technical bomber.

After a year of loafing it around the house in quarantine, and at least another year of readjusting to everyday life, menswear has seen a range of new releases that cater to both relaxed and traditional tailoring options for all ages. One idea that has remained, and is cleverly adapted by Saman Amel, is that neutrals evoke a less severe approach to your styling. Whether styled monochromatically or broken up, these hues make a look appear more put together. According to Granath, that duality is what the label was going for.

“The Atelier Saman Amel x Matches collection is lighter, brighter, and more playful than any of our earlier ready to wear concepts,” he says in a statement. “As always, the garments speak to subtle elegance and classic silhouettes, however, we have allowed ourselves to experiment with texture and color schemes to create something we find truly exciting.”

You can now indulge in a full Atelier Saman Amel experience at Matches’s five-story townhouse on 5 Carlos Place in London. At the event, you’ll meet the co-designers of the brand, view the capsule collection, and get an idea of their holistic approach from May 11 through 12. You can also shop the exclusive capsule now via the MatchesFashion website with selects ranging from $695 to $3,715.