Michael B. Jordan Wears a Tomato Red Shawl Suit in for His Latest ‘Creed’ Premiere in Japan

Michael B. Jordan was in Tokyo this week for the Japanese premiere of his film Creed III, which was first released in the US earlier this year.

The actor wore the tomato red Gaspare blazer with shawl collar and Vito trousers from the Italian label Giuliva Heritage’s Spring 2023 collection for the red carpet premiere. The look was styled by Jason Bolden and was paired with Duke + Dexter Ezra penny loafers and a white ribbed tank underneath.

Giulive Heritage was founded in 2017 by Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli on the idea of passing things down “from generation to generation.” The duo was inspired by the cool climate of Cardelli’s birth region of Abruzzo to create a curated selection of outerwear, though they’ve since expanded to include men’s tailoring.

Earlier this week, he gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect: “Hi Japan! We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans that will play at the end of the film. Creed 3 opens in theaters in Japan next weekend – get your tickets now to see what it’s all about!”

The location at Korakuen Hall featured a boxing ring where he posed with boxing belts next to several Japanese boxing champions like Shinsuke Yamanaka and Satoshi Iida.

Back in February, the actor kicked off the global press tour for Creed III and rocked several stylish stuits for the premieres, including a custom black Prada suit with Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Self-Winding watch in London and a chocolate Givenchy number in Los Angeles. Ralph Lauren dressed several of his character’s looks in the film, which marked his directorial debut.

He previously revealed his movie premiere skincare routine to Robb Report, which included blotting papers, Le Lift La Crème Main, Rich Revitalizing Cream, and a $305 body cream called Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté.