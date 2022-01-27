Moncler Just Dropped a New Eco-Conscious Collection—and Announced Plans to Go Fur-Free

Moncler released its most sustainably made puffer jackets ever last January as a part of its Born to Protect collection. The launch aligned with the label’s first steps towards becoming carbon neutral. Now, over a year later, the Italian fashion house is back with the line’s second drop and an even greater commitment to minimizing toxic output.

Here’s a quick refresher on The Born to Protect collection: all of its products are made from lower-impact materials such as recycled nylon, polyester, organic cotton, wool and down. The latest drop goes beyond the first collection’s outerwear focus, with new ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for the entire family. Its key pieces for men include a classic black puffer with the label’s name across the hood, a jersey tee, and a fresh pair of low-top sneakers with a crepe-effect sole. Prices range from $355 to $1,925.

Alongside the new collection’s launch on Tuesday, Moncler also announced plans to go fur-free following its fall 2023 collection. It will stop sourcing fur this year to remain in line with its Sustainability Plan for 2020-2025. The plan, introduced two years ago, is built around five pillars: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity and giving back to local communities. This new incentive will also help strengthen the brand’s long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organization LAV (Lega Anti Vivisezione) as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance.

Though the line is still a fairly new venture, the company is no stranger to practicing eco-conscious methods. Last year marked the label’s third year in a row being featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe. The index is considered the “gold standard” for gauging corporate sustainability incentives, and it granted Moncler the highest score in the “Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector; according to credit rating provider S&P Global which conducts the assessment. The label continues to accomplish this feat in part by exclusively using goose feathers that are the byproduct of the food industry, and has been doing so since 2015. The recycled down is certified by DIST (Down Integrity System and Traceability) and requires 70 percent less water than traditional down production methods.

By next year, Moncler is aiming to incorporate up to 80 percent of ethically traced raw materials (such as nylon) into its collections and to utilize 100 percent of renewable energy at its global factories. It also intends to have more than 80 percent of its suppliers achieve the highest grades of the company’s social compliance standards by 2025, according to WWD.

To shop the new Born to Protect collection, visit Moncler.com now.