Mr Porter Just Dropped a Summer Wardrobe That Lets You Dress Like You’re on an Italian Vacation

Mr Porter just dropped an entire summer wardrobe designed to keep you looking and feeling cool outdoors—and it has an Italian accent.

Appropriately dubbed Al Fresco, the curated includes the kind of menswear begging to be worn on vacation. It offers a selection of breezy pieces that range from clothing to shoes. For the range, Mr Porter tapped 22 high-end brands, 18 of which who produced exclusive edits for the site. Which means you’ll find threads from Giorgio Armani, Brioni, Caruso, and Zegna in the stylish offering, which was curated as a wearable celebration of Italy’s distinctive summer dishes, destinations, and family traditions.

Caruso’s Butterfly Jacket (left) and Brunello Cucinelli Easy Fit Trousers (right) part of the Al Fresco edit. Mr Porter

To wit, the edit includes everything from a lightweight Piacenza Cashmere jacquard polo to Loretta Caponi seersucker shorts in dreamy pastel hues from pink to baby blue. Summer classics such as Hawaiian shirts and linen Bermuda shorts come from Massimo Alba and Loro Piana, alongside complimentary accessories and footwear such as Persol sunglasses and Brunello Cucinelli leather sandals.

Zegna’s 28-piece casual collection, created exclusively for Mr Porter, features a range of trousers, casual shirting, shorts, t-shirts, and swimwear. Mr Porter is also exclusively selling a 20-piece tailoring and casualwear collection from Brioni that is inspired by different locations across Italy. A vibrant nine-piece beachwear range from Etro and relaxed silhouettes from Barena and C.P. Company round out the offering.

Al Fresco is the second chapter of an initiative called Summer Stories, which will run all season long. Three of the brands in the Al Fresco edit are brand new to the retailer’s offering. The first is Federico Curradi, one of Tuscany’s finest designers, which created an exclusive nine-piece menswear collection. Heritage Florentine label Loretta Caponi created its first menswear collection for the effort, and lifestyle brand Green Wolf Lighting contributed its handmade Murano glass table lights. .

Left to right: Brioni Cuban Shirt and Loro Piana Flower Ceremony Print Swim Shorts featured in the drop Mr Porter

“Mr Porter Summer Stories is our biggest campaign to date, a standout and sustained moment that allows us to champion the best products for our customers to embrace warm-weather dressing, whatever the occasion,” says Daniel Todd, buying director at Mr Porter. “There’s nothing quite like an Italian summer, so we’re thrilled to spotlight this distinctive and instantly recognizable style in our Al Fresco chapter by collaborating with the most esteemed Italian brands through a series of exclusive collections.”

Shop the Al Fresco edit now at Mr Porter.com.