Mr Porter Celebrates Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary

It’s been a big year for Ralph Lauren as the designer celebrates the 50th anniversary of his iconic American brand. This season’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show was attended by his equally iconic contemporaries, including Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Vera Wang, who sat perched in the front row along with Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Steven Spielberg, to name just a few. He also recently threw the first ceremonial pitch for the opening of the Yankees baseball season in celebration of a capsule collection with the team in honor of his big year and his native hometown of the Bronx. Now Ralph Lauren has just unveiled a new collection, exclusive to Mr Porter, that will include unique items from Purple Label, RRL, and Polo Ralph Lauren. The 83-piece collection was inspired by the brand’s extensive archive spanning the last 50 years.

Highlights of the collection include outerwear like a black Purple Label waist-length shearling jacket ($4,995), an RRL distressed leather biker jacket ($2,400), and a Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone wool overcoat ($1,995). Suiting runs the gamut from evening looks like a purple velvet Purple Label jacket with a shawl collar ($4,995) to a statement-making Polo Ralph Lauren three-piece, slim-fit herringbone wool suit ($1,795). Of course, there are other Ralph Lauren collegiate classics like a Polo Ralph Lauren striped cable-knit, cashmere-blend sweater ($300) and a Polo Ralph Lauren classic navy, gold-buttoned, brushed-wool twill blazer ($995). But for a more aggressive Ivy League look, you might opt for the Polo Ralph Lauren striped shawl-collar cotton-jersey cardigan ($200) with matching striped sweatpants ($200) for a calculated off-duty look.

The beauty of Ralph Lauren’s unmistakably preppy attire today is that it’s no longer just worn by executives in the boardroom or the privileged set; it’s also become a cult classic for the streets. It’s that expansive ability to resonate across cultures, combined with his steadfast commitment to a definitive style without caving into trends, that has kept Ralph Lauren at the top of the game for five decades—the designer is worth approximately $7 billion, according to Forbes. And while Mr. Lauren stepped down from his role as CEO of the company in 2015, insiders at the company say he has absolutely no plans on retiring after this year and still comes into the offices to work a full day, every day. Here’s to another decade, Ralph!