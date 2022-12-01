Mr Porter Helped 3 Young Brands Develop Exclusive New Menswear Collections

Mr Porter is giving three exciting young menswear brands a big boost.

On Tuesday, the luxury retailer dropped three new collections by the winners of its Mr Porter Futures program, created in partnership with Klarna. The collections took just over a year to create, following a series of workshops on brand marketing, product range, cash flow and intellectual property. The four hand-picked designers, out of 1000 applicants from 77 countries, worked with Mr Porter’s in-house team to transform their designs into complete collections.

Manaaki, a “spirited” collection features hand-drawn prints from New Zealand-born designer Kat Tua. Sports-influenced jersey jackets and shorts are also included in her 27-piece assortment, alongside denim jackets and pants with an unconventional twist. Key pieces include the Tahi leather pant and Kai denim tracksuit set. Imbued with vibrant colors like jade, dusty pink and washed indigo, selects from the collection range from $95 to $935.

Manaaki apparel by Kat Tua. Mr Porter

Manchester-based designer Said ud Deen’s namesake label, meanwhile, explores how fashion and the urban environment intertwine. The designer captures this ethos with contemporary street-style pieces that offer plenty of function. Outerwear pieces feature removable gilets, and some of the long-hemmed shirts can be unzipped to create shorter styles. Ud Deen’s 12-piece collection comes in muted hues of black, olive and gray with jersey pieces in soft pinks and blue for prices between $125 and $1,800.

Three pieces from Said ud Deen’s eponymously-named collection. Mr Porter

Miles Leon, lastly, takes inspiration from the natural world. Its creators, Portland, Oregon design duo Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda, blend workwear with classic sartorial codes to signify the ”importance of duality.” Organic cottons and recycled wools play up the nature-influenced ethos of the collection in menswear staples like cable-knit sweaters and single-pleated trousers. The 15-piece lineup is designed for everyday wear, donning neutral hues and pops of color for between $275 and $1,000.

Nature-influenced selects from Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda’s Miles Leon collection. Mr Porter

Panelists for the program included Mr Porter buying director Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter style director Olie Arnold, designer Reese Cooper, stylist and creative director Julia Ragolia, Beams & Co. director Tatsuo Hino, designer Nicholas Daley and Judith Tolley, a business and leadership coach for creative founders.

“Mr Porter Futures was born from discussions we had in the business regarding how we could support diversity and inclusivity at a grass roots level, encouraging anyone who had an idea for a collection to submit them,” Kershaw says in a statement.

“The fact that all entrants were judged anonymously was hugely important and we are incredibly privileged to have selected three brands that are unique and should appeal to the modern man. The immense amount of hard work, dedication and effort to realize the collections is a true testament to the teams at MR PORTER and external industry mentors who devised an in depth, practical course in fashion design and manufacture. I am delighted that Mr Porter champions such talent.”

Shop all three new collections now on Mr Porter.com.