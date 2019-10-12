The New 007-Inspired Collection From N.Peal Will Make it Easier for You to Dress Like James Bond

It’s no surprise that the companies that have outfitted James Bond on the big screen over the years include some of the finest car marques, watchmakers and clothiers in the world. And now N.Peal, the British cashmere brand that helped dress Daniel Craig in Spectre and Skyfall, is releasing a collection that honors all six men who’ve played 007 in the classic movie series.

The full lineup, which will be available in N.Peal stores and on its website on October 17th, includes updated, luxurious takes on the gear the actors wore in films from Goldfinger to Goldeneye. N.Peal’s designers painstakingly recreated garments like the shooting vest and crewneck sweater Roger Moore wore when cornering Kristatos in For Your Eyes Only, and the bomber jacket and turtleneck George Lazenby wore when he rescued Countess Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. All in all, the garments span 13 key moments in the series’ long history.

To celebrate some of these moments, N.Peal worked with EON Productions, the legendary production company behind the films, on a two-minute short film that shows the garments in action. In the charming clip, a gentleman has to perform truly Bond-ian feats (riding on horseback, paddling across a lake) with nothing on his back other than N.Peal’s luxurious garb.

While reproducing these garments faithfully is no small feat, N.Peal’s long history of making some of the finest knitwear Britain has to offer more than likely made the task easier. The company, which started as a haberdashery in London’s Burlington Arcade in 1936, had earned a reputation as one of the finest purveyors of cashmere by the 1950s. Today, the brand sources its cashmere fibers from Mongolia, taking care to select the finest, longest fibers its farmers and their goats have to offer.

In short: if it’s good enough for the world’s most beloved secret agent, it’s probably good enough for you. When you’ve had a look at the short film, take a closer look at some of the pieces from N.Peal’s 007 collection below.