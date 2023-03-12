Why This Spring’s Best New Menswear Will Put Your Style on Neutral Ground

There’s no shortage of maximalism on the runways and sidewalks of the world’s fashion capitals these days. So it’s no surprise that for some, neutral shades of brown, taupe, beige, and greige feel more like a breath of fresh air than a workaday compromise—and some of menswear’s leading designers have embraced this return to muted colors by using them to create peerless jackets, soft trousers, and shirts that work as well in town as they do in the country.

Of course, you could also make like the models in the fashion story from our March issue and wear them all for a stroll on the beach. Whether it’s the sound of the waves or the clothes’ easygoing attitude that makes you feel more relaxed is for you to discover.

Above: On her: Aspesi silk blazer, $955; Lafayette 148 New York cotton and elastane tank, $298, and suede and leather skirt, $2,298; Hermès leather sandals, $720; David Yurman Carlyle necklace, 18-karat yellow gold, $32,000; Fernando Jorge Flame small bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold, $7,800; Roberto Coin Royal Princess flower bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $9,580; Vendorafa 18-karat yellow gold hand-hammered dome ring, $4,500; Fernando Jorge Fire ring, 18-karat yellow gold, $6,300.

On him: Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane coat in technical cotton, $3,150; Brunello Cucinelli double-face suede shirt, $5,950; Canali linen and silk pants, $800.

Stefania Paparelli

Caruso wool blazer, $1,875, cotton shirt, $475, cotton T-shirt, $245, wool pants, $560, and scarf (price upon request); Boglioli leather belt, $450; Tod’s leather espadrilles, $895; Oliver Peoples acetate sunglasses, $426.

Stefania Paparelli

Hermès cotton shirt, $640; Brunello Cucinelli cotton gabardine pants, $1,495; Giorgio Armani suede belt, $495; Panerai Radiomir 1940 3 Days GMT Power Reserve Automatic Acciaio, $11,900.

Stefania Paparelli

The Row silk shirt, $1,290, and cotton, silk and lichen pants, $1,590; Panerai Radiomir 1940 3 Days GMT Power Reserve Automatic Acciaio, $11,900.

Stefania Paparelli

Boglioli 14 micron wool K-Jacket, $2,250; Tod’s cotton shirt, $695; Stòffa linen pants, $425; Giorgio Armani canvas espadrilles with double Velcro closure, $675.

Stefania Paparelli

Gabriela Hearst wool sweater, $4,360; Stòffa lamb suede jacket, $2,200; Ahlem acetate sunglasses, $500; Panerai Radiomir 1940 3 Days GMT Power Reserve Automatic Acciaio, $11,900.

Stefania Paparelli

Elie Saab crochet crop top and midi skirt (price upon request); Dries Van Noten leather sandals, $480; Hermès calfskin earrings, $1,700; Mega Mega Txirimiri Door Knocker necklace, 14-karat yellow gold and champagne diamond, $2,470; Fernando Jorge Flame small bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold, $7,800; Roberto Coin Royal Princess flower ring, 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $2,965; Aletto Brothers lapis lazuli and 18-karat yellow gold double bridge ring, $6,000.

Stefania Paparelli

Brunello Cucinelli linen blazer, $4,395; Dior Men cotton poplin shirt, $890; Brioni wool pants, $1,000; Giorgio Armani suede belt, $495.

Stefania Paparelli

On Him: Brioni silk smoking jacket, $6,500, and silk shirt, $1,650; Giorgio Armani silk twill pants, $1,195.

On Her: Erdem car coat in shredded fringed jacquard, $4,995; N21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua necklace with crystals (price upon request); Dries Van Noten leather sandals, $480; Vendorafa Dune earrings, 18-karat hand-hammered yellow gold with inlaid white diamonds, $5,370; Fernando Jorge Flame small bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold, $7,800, and Fire ring, 18-karat yellow gold, $6,300; Vendorafa 18-karat yellow gold hand-hammered dome ring, $4,500; Aletto Brothers coral and 18-karat yellow gold double bridge ring, $8,795; Roberto Coin Royal Princess flower bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $9,580.

Stefania Paparelli

Loewe oversized square sunglasses in acetate, $380; Hermès 90 silk scarf, $480.

Stefania Paparelli

Dries Van Noten polyester and wool coat, $1,595; Giuliva Heritage linen sweater, $1,205; Hermès cotton pants, $780.

Stefania Paparelli

Hermès cashmere and silk turtleneck, $2,950; Lemaire twisted belted pants in garment-dyed heavy denim, $665.

Stefania Paparelli

Max Mara leather coat, $7,590; Ludovic de Saint Sernin polyester pleated long-sleeve long dress, $470; Dries Van Noten leather sandals, $480; David Yurman Carlyle necklace, 18-karat yellow gold, $32,000; Roberto Coin Royal Princess flower bracelet, 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $9,580; Fernando Jorge Fire ring, 18-karat yellow gold, $6,300; Aletto Brothers lapis lazuli and 18-karat yellow gold double bridge ring, $6,000; Vendorafa 18-karat yellow gold hand-hammered dome ring, $4,500.

Stefania Paparelli

Stòffa cotton jacket, $1,200; Caruso polyester shirt, $685; Lanvin wool pants, $1,038.

WATCH

Market Editors: Luis Campuzano and Emily Mercer

Fashion Assistant: Annelise Lombard-Platet

Casting by Luis Campuzano

Models: Arthur Gosse at Select Model Management Paris and Lola Gautho at IMG Paris

Photo Assistant: Paolo Gerina

Hair: Eduardo Bravo

Makeup: Vera Dierckx using Less is More Organics Cosmetics

Photo Director: Irene Opezzo

Producer: Isaac Arampatzakis

Photographed at the Santorini Sky