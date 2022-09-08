An Ultra-Rare Pair of 1999 Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs Are Up for Sale

Wu Tang Clan ain’t nothing to f**k with, but thanks to Nike they’re something to dunk with.

Sneakerheads now have the opportunity to buy a coveted pair of Wu-Tang Dunk Highs. The sneakers feature the legendary hip hop collective’s iconic black and yellow colorway using the Goldenrod OG reissue as the baseline for the design. The group’s iconic “W” logo, meanwhile, appears on the heel and is woven into the tongue.

The Dunks have a storied history that has earned them something of a cult following. Originally inspired by the Nike Air Jordan I, the kicks were originally part of the 1985 “Be True” collection, a collaboration with different universities such as the University of Michigan, Syracuse and St. John’s. Fast forward to 1998, the style was brought back by the legendary Staten Island group amid the release of their 1998 Swarm LP in collaboration with Nike. As a result, the Dunk High sneaker was officially dubbed the Wu-Tang Killa Bees Dunk High.

The collection was re-released again a year later as a special edition. Only 36 pairs were produced. That’s because the sneakers were made explicitly for the group and a small group of friends and family. They were never intended to hit the secondary market. Even notable retailers like Fight Club—known for its reputation for acquiring rare sneakers—haven’t had a pair in stock over the last five years. However, the kicks have been seen on Travis Scott for his Cactus Jack x McDonald’s campaign.

The classic Dunk Highs are just one example of rare sneakers that that have set the market abuzz of late. Michael Jordan’s college basketball sneakers went to auction last month. And in July sneakerheads also had the rare chance to see the GOAT’s game-worn championship kicks for the first time at an exhibition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Wu Tang Dunk Highs are gently worn but otherwise excellent condition, and as of writing they are still available. If you’re a US men’s size nine and have an extra $50,000, you can take the sweet kicks home through luxury online consigner shop Justin Reed.