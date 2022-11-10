Noah and Barbour Team Up for an Outerwear Collab That’ll Add Color to Your Winter Wardrobe

If you’re looking to swap your mossy oak-printed outdoor apparel for more vibrant hues, Barbour and Noah’s newest collaborative drop has your back.

The British and American duo, taking cues from the nature-focused lifestyle of the 1960s, launched their brightly colored Autumn Winter 2022 collection this Thursday. Barbour’s iconic Bedale jacket —which the two reimagined in a slew of shades for their first line in 2021—was a key inspiration for the workwear pieces offered in this latest drop.

Three colorful offerings from the final Barbour x Noah collection. Barbour

A fusion of Barbour’s heritage and Noah’s playful aesthetic, the Bedale jacket is offered in vibrant new colorways of bold red, classic navy, bright orange and kelly green. Each garment is crafted from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyamide, featuring a traditional contrasting tartan lining. A camouflage jacket made from waxed cotton, with a contrasting light brown corduroy collar, will be an additional staple of the collaboration. All of the outerwear are also adorned with co-branded motifs placed on opposite waist pockets.



Other collection highlights include three T-shirts, each featuring an exclusive illustration of a galoshes-wearing duck. Inspired by Barbour’s archive, the design has a tagline that reads: “The best British clothing for the worst British weather.” Seemingly a dig on Britain’s gloomy forecasts, the line was actually a slogan in Barbour’s catalogues from the 1980s. The same artwork is also offered on a gray-marl sweatshirt, while the tees come in sky blue, classic white and green.

An assortment of accessories round out the Barbour x Noah collaboration. For an all-camo-print look, the large backpack, washbag and bucket hat can be paired with the collection’s wax-cotton jacket. The three sports caps in the assortment, meanwhile, add an additional pop of color to your outfit. Coming in green, navy and red, the trio features an embroidered duck design that’s more sophisticated than the one found on the T-shirts.

From left to right: Camouflage wax-cotton jacket, embroidered sport cap and printed sweatshirt from the drop Barbour

To celebrate the duo’s largest and final collab, Noah is launching a special one-week-long Barbour pop-up shop in its NYC store that will sell the collection from November 10. The store will also feature a re-waxing station, where Barbour jacket owners can bring their outwear free of charge.

The Barbour x Noah Autumn Winter 2022 collection will also be available via Noah’s website, the NOAH Hideout and select Dover Street Market locations globally on November 10, according to Hypebeast, with select locations in Japan selling the collection starting November 19.