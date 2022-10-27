Off-White and Church’s Third Capsule Collab Reimagines Classic Derbys and Brogues

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Off-White and Church’s newest capsule steps outside the box, literally.

On Thursday, the duo released their third capsule collection with two new footwear styles that feature unique twists on classic dress shoes. Named the Shannon Cut Lines derby and the Burwood Foam oxford brogue, both polished shoes are grounded in black leather for a sartorial look. What makes them slightly more interesting than the holey oxfords from the duo’s second capsule, however, are their placement of colors and graphics reminiscent of Off-White’s daring designs.

The Shannon Cut Lines Polished Binder Derby in black Courtesy of Off-White

The derby features drawn-on white stitches—mirroring cut lines—traced by a pair of scissors. Silk-screen printing was used to create the drawings. Co-branded motifs are used on the insoles, and other key details include waxed-cotton laces with “Shoelaces” text and the signature green zip tie tag from the duo’s first two collaborations. A durable leather double-sole provides added grip in inclement weather.

If color is what you’re looking for, the Burwood Foam oxford brogue is an excellent alternative. The wingtips feature classic brogue patterns cut into polished calf leather and vibrant pink laces. The laces stretch upward in a hiking-inspired design that fans of Virgil Abloh will recognize from his popular Off-White x Nike silhouettes. All of these details sit above the shoe’s chunky two-tone sole designed with a speckled “foam” effect.

Burwood Foam Polished Binder Oxford Brogue in black Courtesy of Off-White

Both shoes include finishing touches like handwritten shoe info in the lining, Church’s crest and Goodyear welted construction that means they can be re-soled in the future.

The last Off-White and Church’s drop saw the release of the Consul Meteor leather shoe that featured similar finishing touches.

Off-White x Church’s new Shannon derby and Burwood brogue are now available for $1,450 and $1,720, respectively. Visit the Church’s and Off-White sites to cop yours now.