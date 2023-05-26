Orlando Bloom Wore a Paul Smith Gradient Suit to the ‘Gran Turismo’ Premiere at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival will finally wrap things up this weekend but not without one of its buzziest films yet: Gran Turismo, starring none other than actor and car aficionado himself Orlando Bloom.

Bloom showed up to the photo-call pier in a single-breasted white suit with gradient yellow and blue vertical streaks from menswear stalwart Paul Smith. True to Cannes’ summer spirit, he opted to go shirtless under the jacket and paired his look with chunky beige lace-up shoes.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sir Paul Smith, one of London’s most respected menswear designers and tailors, started his eponymous label in a pokey shop in Nottingham in 1970 but now has 130 boutiques and counting across the globe. The Brit is known for pairing traditional cuts with a multi-hued stripe motif. He recently designed a stylish new suite at the Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair, lending his trademark playful aesthetic to the historic establishment.

One of the few Hollywood A-list gentlemen who like to break away from the same black suit, Bloom has long had a playful approach to the wardrobe staple, with Robb Report proclaiming back in 2019: “No One Is Having More Fun Wearing a Suit Right Now Than Orlando Bloom.”

Indeed, Bloom is partial to bold prints and colors when it comes to his suits, like the aqua blue suit printed with graphic black lines and dots he once wore to another premiere for Carnival Row.

Gran Turismo is based on a true story about a video game player who used his skills to become a professional racing driver. The film is due to be released in theatres this August.

Bloom, who plays a motorsport executive, told reporters that the film showed anyone can dream big. “You have this very honest, real and true-to-life story, which is, I think, something everyone can relate to,” he said.