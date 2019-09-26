Orlebar Brown’s Latest Collection Was Made for Guys Who Take Adventurous Vacations

If you know and wear Orlebar Brown, it might surprise you to learn that the London-based brand—which doesn’t shy away from color or pattern—has just released an almost entirely black collection.

The new line, appropriately entitled OB Black, might seem like a little bit of a departure in both color and purpose for the company. After all, it’s perhaps best known for its vibrant, resort-ready swimwear and the other sorts of clothes one might don on the deck of his yacht. But while you could certainly get the six pieces in the OB Black collection wet, they were each designed to stand up to everything from jogs on the beach to hiking in cool weather and running around after dogs and toddlers—the kinds of physical demands lots of guys seek on more rigorous vacations.

“What we’ve been exploring over the past couple of years is the different ways people holiday,” said Adam Brown, Orlebar Brown’s co-founder and creative director, in an interview with Robb Report. “We introduced our Bulldog Sport Shorts two-and-a-half years ago, and they very quickly became one of our best-selling styles. This collection is a progression of that story.”

In addition to an all-black version of those shorts, a lightweight, active take on the tailored swimming trunks that made the brand famous, you’ll also find all-black takes on the brand’s long-sleeved t-shirt and a polo shirt, as well as some new silhouettes. A lightweight zip vest with a stowaway hood feels like an especially versatile layering piece, and it’s hard not to imagine getting plenty of wear out of a new lightweight zip jacket with lots of pockets.

For Brown, who’s been testing prototypes for these garments on his own vacations over the past six months, the most exciting pieces are the new, luxe sweats. While they’re not strictly black, the melange gray cotton and wool-blend garments are very much born of the same spirit of the rest of the collection.

“I think they’re just great for traveling. I love them,” Brown said, pointing to the multipurpose nature of the collection overall. “Those are fundamentally incredibly easy things to wear all the time. They’re right on the beach, they’re right on holiday, they’re right for chucking a Frisbee around.”

The collection, which ranges in price from $275 to $545, is available on Orlebar Brown’s website now.