Robb Recommends: This Recycled Nylon Rain Jacket Looks Great on Clear Days, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Five years ago, I moved from New York to Europe—first to Berlin, then London, then Berlin again. Sun-kissed days—even in summer—were instantly replaced with drizzly mornings and even dimmer, rainier evenings. Other than the right pair of rain boots, the most important garment in my closet quickly became any lightweight, waterproof jacket. Suffice to say, I’ve tried quite a few options in my quest for the ideal layering piece built to withstand the elements—something that could move seamlessly from crisp, airy mornings to that inevitable moment when I get caught in a downpour, all while elevating whatever I happen to have on that day (even if it’s sweats and a T-shirt for my morning coffee run).

Recently, I came across a topper that may be the best rain-repellent option yet: Pangaia’s Recycled Nylon Color Block jacket, a unisex design that’s available in a range of bright options. But I preferred the all-black style.

Buy Now: $435

I first learned of Pangaia from the brand’s viral eco-sweat suits (I’m obsessed with the matching lavender set), but beyond a general awareness that it was pioneering innovations in eco-conscious materials while tapping into the athleisure craze during the height of the pandemic, my knowledge was limited. This garment convinced me that I needed to know more. The jacket is, simply put, the perfect combination of form and function for the transitional seasons. It’s a piece I never have to think twice about, especially if there’s a chance of stormy weather. Here’s the breakdown.

Firstly, it’s elevated. Subtle elegance is something I don’t typically associate with nylon jackets, but this garment has a sophisticated sensibility that calls to mind Neil Barrett’s Prada Sport collection, Helmut Lang in the ’90s, and the oeuvre of Jil Sander. The technical precision of Pangaia’s design feels considered and, quite frankly, smart.

Crafted from 100 percent recycled nylon, with the materials printed in small type across the top right hand breast in sans serif, the jacket marries alpine outerwear, sportswear, and Japanese deconstruction. It’s ultra lightweight while still providing insulation. And the details are really nifty. The hood, for instance, has a unique cocoon-like shape that really draws the eye. The drawstrings—found internally on the waist and hem—allows me to define my silhouette. The raglan sleeves give it a cool, athletic vibe, perfect for the Berlin scene. The two oversized pockets are roomy enough to fit my phone, wallet, and keys if needed. And, of course, it’s water-resistant. This jacket is, first and foremost, highly practical, but these particular features take it to the next level.

Buy Now: $435

What’s more, the jacket sustainably made. Pangaia is known for its commitment to zero-waste practices, and this garment thoughtfully fits the bill. The recycled nylon is engineered from unused textiles and pre-consumer materials. Essentially, it’s the next best thing to wearing what’s already in your closet. Even the box it arrives in is eco-conscious; it fully decomposes within 24 weeks. And while the climate crisis can not be solved by innovation alone (we really need to look at the twin elephants in the room: overproduction and consumption), Pangaia has some of the most progressive and creative new solutions around.

This jacket, basically, makes me look and feel good, all while being completely utilitarian. It has the function to withstand the elements, and the qualities that can take me from a picturesque trail to a city street. I could see myself wearing this on an early morning hike back home in Oahu, eventually tying it around my waist as temperatures rise, or layering it over my outfit to wait in line outside a Berlin club.

I’ve never been a clothing minimalist (I would be curious to meet a fashion editor or writer who is in this day and age), but this topper truly checks all the sartorial—and sustainable—boxes.