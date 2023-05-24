Pedro Pascal Is Inadvertently Influencing People to Buy Fake Lakers Merch

While the rest of his male costars were on the Cannes red carpet for his movie Strange Way of Life, Pedro Pascal was in Los Angeles looking decidedly less buttoned up.

The same day, he was spotted by paparazzi out and about with his favorite T-shirt: a yellow L.A. Lakers tee celebrating the team’s 2000 NBA title. He wore it with simple black shorts on that instance, while just a few weeks earlier he was seen running errands in the same tee with blue jeans.

While his team and its fanbase won’t be able to celebrate a championship this year, Pascal has unknowingly kicked off another frenzy: a spike in Laker bootleg shirts. According to GQ, there are over 4 million search results when you Google “Pedro Pascal Lakers tee.” Many of them show listings on places like Etsy and eBay (along with other less legit websites) featuring Laker tee dupes and replicas.

The timing of it all is no coincidence as Pascal’s style quotient has gone up considerably in a year that saw him wear billowing Acne Studios pants on the red carpet and flash some serious leg in Prada at the Met Gala (all thanks to his stylist Julie Ragolia). It doesn’t hurt that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian have been big hits.

His surprising turn as a menswear savant even trickled into his onscreen wardrobe, with a Huckleberry jacket he wears in The Last of Us selling out due to demand and going on sale again. Other Pascal style hits? The outfit he wore to The Mandalorian premiere, which was a look from Harry Styles’s collection with Gucci. For the Oscars, he rocked two chic mixed-metal Bulgari rings.

An Instagram tracking Pascal’s fashion choices, @styleofpascal, has been cataloging the actor’s many fashion statements on and off-screen.