Percival and Slazenger Team Up for a New Tennis-Inspired Clothing Line

Get ready to make a fashion statement the next time you serve.

British menswear label Percival and sports equipment brand Slazenger have teamed up to design a tennis-inspired capsule collection for all those hitting the courts this summer. Inspired by the “prestige and heritage of tennis tournaments and the country clubs that host them,” the line includes everything from athletic shirts to tennis racquets to resort shorts. The sweat-wicking styles are meant for play but showcase striking jacquard fabric and detailed embroidery.

The collaborative hand towel and Athletic Grappa Cuban shirt. Percival

The drop includes two match-ready sets for the serious players: a technical Athletic Grappa Cuban shirt and shorts duo and a white Athletic Resort Cuban shirt and shorts combo. There is also a relaxed-fit jacquard polo featuring a landscape inspired by Monte Carlo that is particularly eye-catching. Other highlights include an espresso-hued Monchello Zip Jumper with a grappa print and a limited-edition ecru pullover with a waffle-like design.

All the pieces are decorated with co-branded embroidery, a patch marking the collaboration, or the text “The Racquet Country Club x Percival.” Slazenger’s iconic black panther logo can also be spotted by the Percival name.

To top it off, the capsule is brimming with stylish gameplay accessories, such as a club cap, a hand towel, a room fob for the fictitious club, a racquet, and tennis balls.

The backside of the Resort Cuban Shirt and a beige cap from the drop. Percival

Percival is well-known for its modern riffs on classic menswear, while Slazenger has been aligned with tennis culture since the beginning of the 19th century. The British brand, established in 1881 by Ralph and Albert Slazenger, first partnered with Wimbledon back in 1902. It remains the world’s longest-running sporting sponsorship.

“We met at center court and were inspired by vintage tennis tournaments and attire,” Percival founder Chris Grove said in a statement. “It was a fantastic experience working with Slazenger and we are delighted with all the pieces in the collection.”

You can shop the drop via Percival. Offerings range from $8 to $210.