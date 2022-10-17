A Permanent Style Pop-Up Shop Is Coming to New York for the Very First Time

From October 19 to 22, Permanent Style founder (and Robb Report contributor) Simon Crompton will be bringing one of his celebrated pop-up shops to New York City. It’s the first Atlantic crossing for Permanent Style Presents, a twice-annual retail experience that the tailoring-focused media platform has held in London since 2017, albeit with interruptions during the pandemic.

Like its English equivalent, the New York pop-up will allow clients to browse goods from the Permanent Style Shop in-person and host smaller brands and makers without a dedicated retail space. While on a smaller scale than the London iterations, which typically feature four brands, the stateside event will see Crompton joined by knitwear-focused Danish label Rubato and its two co-founders, as well as the bespoke tailor Fred Nieddu of Taillour. The pop-up will be held on the fourth floor of 54 Mercer Street, directly above the Stòffa store.

Crompton will be joined by bespoke cutter Fred Nieddu of Taillour (left) and Oliver Dannefalk, co-founder of the knitwear-focused brand Rubato.

Crompton is expecting a crowd. Although he and his website are based in London, he estimates that 40 percent of its readers reside in the US, and that many of those are New York-based. “I’ve also had messages from readers saying they are coming from Toronto, DC and Boston,” Crompton tells Robb Report. “The last time we did an event in New York, there was a huge response—for the [2019] Ivy Symposium—so I’m very much looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

Those making the journey downtown will be able to shop the entire range of the Permanent Style Shop, as Crompton will be bringing a full size run of every item currently available for sale, in each of its colors. While shoppers are invited to try on garments, they will have to purchase them online; orders will be shipped from the UK the same day.

Among the many pieces that make up the Permanent Style Shop’s assortment, including a waterproof cotton trench coat, a waxed jacket and a nubuck tote bag, Crompton has two current favorites: a Donegal overcoat that he identifies as an all-time best-seller, and a cashmere rugby shirt that enjoys a wide range of wearability.

Crompton wearing his cashmere rugby shirt ( £355 ) and Donegal overcoat ( £825 ).

“It’s just such a great, versatile yet chic and luxurious piece,” Crompton says of the rugby. “You can chuck it on with anything and instantly look dressed up. Ripped jeans, gray flannels, old chinos. Sneakers or loafers.”

Meanwhile, Rubato—also making its New York debut—will expose visitors to a wide range of its contemporary-classic sweaters, shirts and trousers, which can be purchased on-site.

“For us it’s all about meeting new and old customers, talking and getting to know each other,” says Rubato co-founder Oliver Dannefalk. “We find connection is an essential part especially since we’re an online-only business.”

As a bespoke tailor, Fred Nieddu will be seeing clients rather than selling stock, though visitors will have the opportunity to see his work in person.

Asked about the difference between his previous London pop-ups and the series’ New York debut, Crompton cites size as the main differentiating factor—but states that the overall feeling will remain the same.

“Same fun atmosphere, with lovely readers popping in any time, and just hanging out,” he says. “That’s certainly what the four of us will be doing!”

There might even be some shopping, too.