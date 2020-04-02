Pitti Uomo, the World’s Biggest Menswear Event, Has Been Postponed Because of the Coronavirus

Fashion’s largest menswear tradeshow just got postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pitti Uomo––the highly-anticipated menswear event and its related offshoots under the Pitti Immagine umbrella––takes place in Florence every year. Originally scheduled from June 16th to June 19th, its 98th edition is now set for September 2nd through September 4th, according to a statement posted to the organization’s Instagram account.

“In these weeks we have been constantly and closely in touch with Italian and international manufacturing companies and all the other players operating in the textile-clothing industry, including organizations such as Confindustria Moda and Camera della Moda Italiana,” said Pitti Immagine’s president, Claudio Marenzi, told WWD. “The request emerged to keep all the leading events as the Pitti ones, which will be essential tools to gradually restart the entire commercial machine of the fashion system.”

In response to the rapidly changing circumstances, Pitti Immagine’s CEO, Raffaello Napoleone, revealed that organizers will be implementing Pitti Connect, a more advanced version of the show’s current digital platform to promote shows and exhibitors. Those in charge hope that the change in date will, aside from ensuring public safety, allow for better economic conditions to emerge. Pitti’s vice president Antonella Mansi told WWD, “The companies exhibiting and buyers underscored the importance of extraordinary economic measures, such as non-repayable grants or facilitated loans, that could encourage their participation to the upcoming international events.”

The show’s food-and-wine event, as well as the inaugural Testo event dedicated to Italian publishing, have been canceled entirely. However, Mido, the organization’s Milanese eyewear arm, will still take place albeit in February of 2021.