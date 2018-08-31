Polo Ralph Lauren Revisits Its ‘90s Hits in New Hi Tech Sportswear Collection

In keeping with the current, endless craze for throwback ‘90s trends, Polo Ralph Lauren is smartly revisiting its archives this season. The brand went back in time to reinvent its latest Hi Tech collection inspired by sportswear Polo created from 1992 to 1994. Back then, those collections were packed with vibrant color-blocking, oversized logos, and used a special patch on the Polo Sports pieces to designate their special technical construction.

The new collection is still technically driven, with bright pops of color in popovers, rugby shirts, cargo pants, windbreakers, and sweatshirts with some product featuring the Polo Hi Tech patch like the originals. Highlights include the cargo pants, which fit like currently popular tapered sweatpants, a knit sweater with nylon accents designed like an anorak pullover, and colorful striped rugby shirts and polos. Prices range from $125 for a polo and $198 for a rugby shirt to $298 for the knit and cotton pullovers with nylon accents.

While ‘90s era fashion has been all the rage for quite some time now—often with cringe-inducing revivals of styles like the bucket hat, overalls, and even the track suit receiving their second time in the spotlight—the timing seems right for Ralph Lauren, and not just Polo Ralph Lauren, to revisit their archives. Streetwear fans have already been scooping up old-school Polo Ralph Lauren for quite some time now, so it’s only natural the brand would want to cash in on its own ‘90s comeback. But if Ralph Lauren really wants to capture a new audience for Polo, they should take note of some other young brands popping up that are currently reinventing preppy styling codes from the ‘80s inherent to the iconic American brand. Ralph Lauren has derived inspiration from all kinds of frontiers from the American West to the English countryside, while still maintaining a timelessly classic appeal, so it would serve the brand well to continue to dive back into its archives with more fervor in the future to tap into the current retro rage.