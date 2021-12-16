Prada Teams Up With Aspenx for a Stylish New Line of High-Performance Ski Gear

Planning to trail your favorite ski runs this year? If so, the hottest gear to be seen in on the slopes might just be a performance-ready collab from Prada and new premium retail brand, Aspenx.

The limited-edition collection includes three technical performance pieces for both men and women. The two outerwear styles—known as the Extreme-Tex Jacket and Extreme-Tex Ski—come with the usual insulating and waterproof capabilities thanks to a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by the Italian fashion house. They also feature Graphene padding to regulate your body temperature. Rounding out the drop is an oversized jersey sweatshirt composed of recycled polyester fibers and elastane for both stretch and comfort.

All the pieces are designed by Prada, which worked closely with Aspen ski pros and multimedia artist Paula Crown. More specifically, Crown—who specializes in works across drawing, painting, video and sculpture—created the striking black-and-white graphic featured throughout the release, which looks a little like some kind of angular Stormtrooper get up. And as an extension of Prada’s sporty Linea Rossa line, the drop also carries the brand’s signature red logo stripe which debuted in 1997.

Not heard of Aspenx? The label launched in December as an experiential brand from Aspen Skiing Company and will offer rental equipment, food and wine experiences for both on- and off-mountain occasions. The collaborative capsule coincides with the 75th anniversary of Aspen Skiing Company, and the introduction of its new visual identity as Aspen Snowmass. As a popular ski resort, Snowmass is a part of a four-mountain destination (now owned by Aspen Skiing Company) that opened in December 1967.

“We are excited to reveal our partnership with Prada as an integral part of Aspenx’s inaugural lineup of premium offerings for the 2021/2022 ski season,” says Crown in a statement. “More than a fashion collection, this collaboration is a physical representation of the one-of-a-kind spirit of Aspen just ahead of the destination’s 75th anniversary.”

The limited-edition Aspenx Prada Collection will be available online at Aspenx.com from December 15. You’ll also be able to purchase items from the drop at the company’s first concept store in Aspen’s Gondola Plaza from December 20. Prices range from $2,040 to $5,400.