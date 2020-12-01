Prada Debuts an All-Natural, Anti-Plastic Sailing Line for the 2021 America’s Cup

Prada wants to bring a more eco-friendly ethos to the seas. The luxury house recently designed a natural kit for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team to wear at the upcoming 2021 America’s Cup, and it will soon be available for all seafarers to wear.

The label partnered with The Woolmark Company to create the stylish on-shore and offshore apparel, which is fashioned from Merino wool rather than the synthetic fabrics that release micro-plastics into the ocean and contribute to pollution.

This 100 percent biodegradable and renewable material has a very low impact both in its production cycle and disposal. It also has extraordinary breathability and waterproof characteristics, making it the perfect companion at sea.

The official Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team uniform is comprised of several high-performance pieces that are all made from Merino wool for reduced environmental impact. Prada will offer three of these items commercially at selected Prada flagship stores and online from December 17, just as the Prada America’s Cup World Series launches, with racing between all syndicates in Auckland harbor. The Prada Cup, which chooses the team that will race the America’s Cup defending champion, Emirates Team New Zealand, will start on January 15.

The pieces on offer to the public include a three-layer sailing jacket made from 54 percent Merino wool. It’s characterized by its water-resistant and windproof membrane that promises protection from the elements and full breathability. There’s also a short-sleeve polo that’s 100 percent Merino wool and perfect to don between seasons. Plus, a classic t-shirt that’s 36 percent Merino wool and a must-have for sporty gents on account of its breathability and resistance to odors and sweat. You can expect to pay around $2,285 (€1,900) for the jacket, while the tees are priced at $589 (€490) and $421 (€350).

Of course, each piece is emblazoned with the official Luna Rossa badges to make you feel like part of the team. It’s not a bad group to join, either. In fact, Luna Rossa is one of the most respected teams in the America’s Cup fraternity and the only one to have challenged six times. The 36th America’s Cup is slated to take place in Auckland in March 2021 and the sustainable garb will be on full view, along with, you know, some incredible yachts.

Prada has recently made made a push to work with more sustainable materials. In 2019, the house launched the Re-Nylon initiative to see all of its nylon replaced with recyclable alternatives by the end of 2021. As part of this project, Prada dropped new travel bags in July 2019 that were made from 100 percent recycled ocean trash, along with a full ready-to-wear Re-Nylon collection which debuted at Selfridges’ Corner Shop last August. The brand also developed a new fabric made from recycled polyester that can regulate body temperature.

Check out more photos of the new sailing line below: