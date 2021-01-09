Robb Recommends: This Parka Is the Perfect Coat for People Who Hate Winter Coats

You never really understand the value of a good winter coat until you have one of your own. At least, that was the case for me.

As a native of Southern California, I never had to worry about cold winters until moving East just over a decade ago. While late November to early March can be a pretty brutal time of year, a fall jacket and plenty of layers have usually proven to be enough to see me through it. But this year I decided to see what life would be like with a solid winter coat, specifically Triple Fat Goose’s Downing parka.

And I have to say, dear reader, you can consider me a full-fledged convert. The company’s stylish parka and its 16 ounces of 750 fill power white duck down have completely changed how I approach cold days. I don’t need to get bundled up before heading out anymore. As I learned on a recent snowy New York evening, all I need to do is put on the jacket, even if I’m just wearing a t-shirt. That night I took a nice long walk around my neighborhood and never once felt cold even as the snow fell and the wind blew around me.

But the Downing didn’t just win me over because of its down filling. It’s also a really good-looking parka. I wanted something simple and streamlined, and that’s just what the Downing is. It looks like a modern take on the traditional military parka. I also like its detachable padded hood, which offers plenty of warmth and coverage thanks to its extended visor. Finally, the company isn’t kidding about the waterproof capabilities of the jacket’s Atmoshell+ fabric. This coat has kept me dry in both the snow and rain since I started wearing it.

Look, if you’re not sold on the idea of a big, bulky winter coat, I get it. The good news is you don’t really need one. Try the Downing parka and you might just might get the best of all possible worlds.

Buy Now: