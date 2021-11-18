Robb Recommends: A Refined M-65 Field Jacket That’s Ideal for Fall Layering

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

The changing of the leaves and reemergence of pumpkin spice signals the annual arrival of layering season. Like any clotheshorse, I’ve eagerly awaited being able to pile on all manner of sweaters, coats and scarves but, despite my enthusiasm, it’s not that cold yet. While the peacoats and crombies wait in the wings, Trunk’s Blandford jacket has become my go-to topper this shoulder season.

Trunk, an insider favorite purveyor of casually elegant menswear from the likes of Boglioli and Camoshita, has an in-house collection that’s a reliable resource for well-made staples from Shetland sweaters to chinos. One of the most recent additions is the Blandford, Trunk’s take on a classic M-65 field jacket, made in Italy using a crisp Japanese weather-resistant cotton. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, which I imagine will prove handy come spring, and the cut is roomy—ideal for layering over a sweater. It’s a combination that’s perfect for this time of year: just enough warmth for brisk autumn weather without sending me into a schvitz by the time I reach my destination.

Although it’s not the only field jacket in my wardrobe, the Blandford stands out for its versatility. Where some iterations can look like military cosplay, this model’s tailored structure and luxe buffalo horn buttons make it refined enough to sub in for a blazer while it just as easily pairs with jeans and sneakers. The details only further its range: an interior drawstring takes it from boxy to waist-flattering, an abundance of internal and external pockets (including the thoughtful addition of angled warmer pockets beneath the lower bellows pockets) provide ample room for storing my phone, wallet, keys, mask and other everyday ephemera.

As I continue awaiting the icy climes that call for double-faced cashmere greatcoats, this practical yet sophisticated jacket has added a welcome layer of dimension to my fall wardrobe.

