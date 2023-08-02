Rivian Just Dropped a New Outdoor Clothing Line That Will Go Perfectly With Your R1T

Rivian wants to help you explore the great outdoors in style.

Working in collaboration with former New Balance designer Greg Jackson, the American EV maker has created a new outdoor clothing collection to complement your R1T. Since debuting in 2021, the battery-powered pickup has become one of the most popular EVs on the market thanks to its 800 horses, 900 ft lbs of torque, and 400-mile range. Of course, you don’t have to own the terrain-conquering truck to don the new performance gear on the Rockies and beyond.

From left to right: The Adventure T-Shirt in pine green; Adventure Shorts in graphite. Courtesy of Rivian

The aptly named In Case of Adventure collection ranges from a jacket and button-up shirt to trousers, shorts, a t-shirt, and a hat. The majority of the lightweight pieces come in at least two colors, including a pine green and a vibrant hue called “Rivian Yellow.” Each item from the drop is made from recycled materials, excluding the Adventure Jacket. The innovative textiles used include Econyl’s regenerated nylon, Tencel’s wood-based fibers, recycled polyester, and a yarn called Seawool that is crafted from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells.

The Adventure Jacket, meanwhile, features a water-resistant breathable shell and a waterproof center front with a storm flap and zipper garage. A brushed tricot also runs along its collar for added comfort. Pieces such as the Adventure Tech Cap, Adventure Shirt, Adventure Pant, and Adventure Short are made from sweat-wicking fabrics that will help you stay dry in sweltering temperatures. The Adventure T-Shirt’s composition of Tencel and Seawool also gives it a natural odor resistance that means less washing and a longer lifespan.

Designed for intrepid explorers, the apparel is emblazoned with text that reads “in case of adventure” and a reflective logo. Select pieces, like the shorts and pants, can be packed neatly into their own pockets to save you space.

The Adventure Tech Cap in black (left) and the Adventure Jacket in Rivian Yellow (right). Courtesy of Rivian

“The collection is like the garment form of the vehicle because the truck literally has all these different pockets—kind of like James Bond vibes,” Jackson said in a statement. The New York-based designer worked closely on New Balance’s Made in USA line and also gave creative input at Yeezy Gap. He now designs products for his own company Greg Laboratory.

You can shop the entire In Case of Adventure collection now at Rivian. Ranging from extra small to 2XL, the pieces will run you from $40 to $225.