Robb Recommends: Why Mr P.’s Classic Wool Topcoat Is a Cold-Weather Go-To

If by chance you’re still searching for a fall coat, may we suggest one of the three-button versions available from Mr Porter’s house line, Mr P.? The young brand has rarely put a foot wrong since it launched two years ago, and its outerwear has been a consistent highlight. I’ve been wearing one of its signature silhouettes—a three-button topcoat cut from double-faced wool—since Mr P. made its debut in November 2017, and it’s been encouraging to see that Mr Porter hasn’t messed with its successful formula. The material is hefty and warm, and the coat has a butterfly lining that makes it easy to put it on over a suit. With the right layering technique, it can even help you survive a bitter winter’s day.

This season, it’s available in a versatile gray, and there’s a virgin wool and camel-blend version available, too. Both are classic colors that won’t go out of style anytime soon. Which is a good thing: I can tell you from experience that you’ll want to keep this coat in your outerwear rotation for as long as you can.

