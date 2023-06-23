Rowing Blazers Teams Up With One of the Coolest Cafés in Paris for a Fashion Week Collab

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris is one of the most fashionable events in the City of Light. But Rowing Blazer’s latest collaboration acknowledges that the French capital’s most stylish looks are seen on the street.

The Ivy League-inspired brand partnered with Parisian institution Café de Flore to create an 11-piece capsule collection that nods to the restaurant’s status as a venue for the city’s best people watching. For the effort, the two companies recruited illustrator Laurent de Brunhoff to feature Babar the elephant—a beloved French children’s book character—across the collection’s range of apparel, accessories, and home goods. Each item from the collab places characters from the book front and center with wine glasses in hand outside of Café de Flore, which is a celebrity hotspot this time of year.

From left to right: Rowing Blazers x Café de Flore Crewneck Sweatshirt (L) and Catch-All Dish (R) Rowing Blazers

“I love Babar, and I love Café de Flore,” Carlson shares. “Creating this for Paris Men’s Fashion Week came very naturally. Last season in Paris, we launched a new collaboration and a new watch with another famous Paris institution—Harry’s Bar. It was so much fun.” Rowing Blazers’s latest Paris Fashion Week collab offers cream-colored apparel with forest green accents ranging from a chore jacket and polo to a hoodie and t-shirt. There’s also a French Terry crewneck sweater from the drop available in the earthy, dark-green hue with the café’s address written along its backside.

The style star of the release is the Café de Flore shirt which features an all-over illustration of Babar à Paris. Made to fit true to size, the button-down shirt ranges from an extra small to a triple XL and is crafted from 100-percent silk-like printed viscose. Collectors’ items from the drop include a porcelain catch-all dish (currently only available for pre-order) that features gold trim and illustration, as well as a skateboard deck that showcases a Babar in Paris motif. A printed baseball cap, tote bag, and Babar’s Guide to Paris book round out the drop.

The skate deck and a cream-colored hoodie part of the capsule collection. Rowing Blazers

Last month, Gucci tapped Rowing Blazers for a summery menswear capsule that offered both vacation and white-tie-ready styles ranging from rugby shirts to blazers with bold piping. An upcycled fleece jacket and a tuxedo version of the brand’s popular “fun shirt” were also featured in the collaboration. Hearing more about Carlson’s POV of the beloved Babar, however, may shine a light on why this capsule’s offerings are slightly more versatile.

“Babar, for me, is like a French, pachyderm James Bond—with a family and a crown,” he says. “He has a perfect wardrobe; great adventures; and he always travels in style: whether he’s skiing in Switzerland, picking up an honorary degree at Harvard, or surveying Egyptian ruins.” To channel your inner Babar, visit Rowing Blazers now to shop the collection. Offerings range from $30 to $298.