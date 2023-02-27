The Best-Dressed Men of the SAG Awards, From Eddie Redmayne to Austin Butler

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honored the best film and television performances of the year on Sunday night. Today, it’s our turn to give kudos to the well-dressed gents on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., last night.
The 29th annual awards ceremony was a sea of classic tailoring, but a few unconventional outfits proved to be a cut above the traditional black suit. Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The Good Nurse, wore a dramatic Saint Laurent ensemble straight from the runway, while Elvis star Austin Butler rocked a burgundy three-piece by Gucci. Not to be outdone, Aftersun‘s leading man Paul Mezcal wore a glitzy Simone Rocha number.
In terms of actual accolades, Everything Everywhere All at Once nearly nabbed everything all at once. The hit sci-fi comedy won the top award for outstanding cast and three of the four individual acting trophies went to the film’s cast members. Ke Huy Quan, who donned a navy Gucci suit, was named best supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the 2022 flick. Quan is the first Asian male to win an individual SAG Award for film.
Below are the best-dressed gents of the night:
Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent
Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The Good Nurse, stole the show with a dramatic Saint Laurent look that only debuted on the runway in Paris last month. The white shirt’s big bow and balloon sleeves were elegantly juxtaposed with high-waisted dress pants and pointed patent heels.
Austin Butler in Gucci
Although Elvis star Austin Butler lost to The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser, he was still king of the red carpet in a three-piece burgundy Gucci suit and a preppy black bowtie.
Leo Woodall in Fendi
The White Lotus won the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series last night. Leo Woodall, who plays Jack in the hit HBO series, won the style game, too. The Brit wore a striped straight-cut single-breasted suit from Fendi’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection paired with Fendi O’Lock loafers.
Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha
Aftersun star Paul Mescal wore a Simone Rocha navy shirt and black suit, balancing glitzy pearl and diamond details with sleek Paul Smith Chelsea boots.
Tyler James Williams in Thrash Bespoke
Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary and Everybody Hates Chris fame donned a decidedly playful checkered suit by Thrash Bespoke.
Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton
Jeremy Allen White ditched his fictitious chef’s whites for Louis Vuitton on Sunday night. The Brooklynite also won the award for Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear.
Paul Dano in Dior
Paul Dano, nominated for his role in The Fablemans, proved that black tie includes white looks, too. The actor rocked a chic, monochromatic outfit by Dior.
Ke Huy Quan in Gucci
Ke Huy Quan made history wearing an elegant navy Gucci suit. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star is the first Asian male to win a film acting award at SAG Awards since its inception in 1994.
Diego Calva in Gucci
Narcos star Diego Calva looked criminally good in a brown velvet jacket and beige bowtie by Gucci.
Andrew Garfield in Valentino
No tie? No problem. Andrew Garfield oozed understated elegance in a Valentino suit, a crisp open shirt and Santoni shoes.
Here’s the complete list of SAG Awards winners:
Film
Outstanding Cast
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Actress in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Movie
Top Gun: Maverick
Television
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliott, 1883
Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Stranger Things
SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field