The Best-Dressed Men of the SAG Awards, From Eddie Redmayne to Austin Butler

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honored the best film and television performances of the year on Sunday night. Today, it’s our turn to give kudos to the well-dressed gents on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., last night.

The 29th annual awards ceremony was a sea of classic tailoring, but a few unconventional outfits proved to be a cut above the traditional black suit. Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The Good Nurse, wore a dramatic Saint Laurent ensemble straight from the runway, while Elvis star Austin Butler rocked a burgundy three-piece by Gucci. Not to be outdone, Aftersun‘s leading man Paul Mezcal wore a glitzy Simone Rocha number.

In terms of actual accolades, Everything Everywhere All at Once nearly nabbed everything all at once. The hit sci-fi comedy won the top award for outstanding cast and three of the four individual acting trophies went to the film’s cast members. Ke Huy Quan, who donned a navy Gucci suit, was named best supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the 2022 flick. Quan is the first Asian male to win an individual SAG Award for film.

Below are the best-dressed gents of the night:

Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison

Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The Good Nurse, stole the show with a dramatic Saint Laurent look that only debuted on the runway in Paris last month. The white shirt’s big bow and balloon sleeves were elegantly juxtaposed with high-waisted dress pants and pointed patent heels.

Austin Butler in Gucci

Amy Sussman

Although Elvis star Austin Butler lost to The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser, he was still king of the red carpet in a three-piece burgundy Gucci suit and a preppy black bowtie.

Leo Woodall in Fendi

Frazer Harrison

The White Lotus won the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series last night. Leo Woodall, who plays Jack in the hit HBO series, won the style game, too. The Brit wore a striped straight-cut single-breasted suit from Fendi’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection paired with Fendi O’Lock loafers.

Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha

Emma McIntyre

Aftersun star Paul Mescal wore a Simone Rocha navy shirt and black suit, balancing glitzy pearl and diamond details with sleek Paul Smith Chelsea boots.

Tyler James Williams in Thrash Bespoke

Amy Sussman

Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary and Everybody Hates Chris fame donned a decidedly playful checkered suit by Thrash Bespoke.

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison

Jeremy Allen White ditched his fictitious chef’s whites for Louis Vuitton on Sunday night. The Brooklynite also won the award for Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear.

Paul Dano in Dior

Frazer Harrison

Paul Dano, nominated for his role in The Fablemans, proved that black tie includes white looks, too. The actor rocked a chic, monochromatic outfit by Dior.

Ke Huy Quan in Gucci

Frazer Harrison

Ke Huy Quan made history wearing an elegant navy Gucci suit. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star is the first Asian male to win a film acting award at SAG Awards since its inception in 1994.

Diego Calva in Gucci

Frazer Harrison

Narcos star Diego Calva looked criminally good in a brown velvet jacket and beige bowtie by Gucci.

Andrew Garfield in Valentino

Amy Sussman

No tie? No problem. Andrew Garfield oozed understated elegance in a Valentino suit, a crisp open shirt and Santoni shoes.

Here’s the complete list of SAG Awards winners:

Film

Outstanding Cast

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie

Top Gun: Maverick

Television

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott, 1883

Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Stranger Things

SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field