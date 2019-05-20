Europe’s Best Under-the-Radar Tailoring Brand Is Finally Coming to America

If you made a list of the cities that produce the world’s finest tailoring, Stockholm might not immediately come to mind. But stylish guys from across the globe have been heading there over the past nine years to commission suits and other garments from Atelier Saman Amel.

The custom tailoring operation, which blends the quiet luxury of Swedish design with the look and craftsmanship of traditional Florentine and Neapolitan tailoring, has been something of a secret since Saman Amel and Dag Granath set up shop in 2010. But on Monday, the duo delivered a selection of ready-to-wear to Mr Porter, making it that much easier for guys to get their hands on their distinct vision of menswear. Until now, you’d have to visit Amel and Granath in their atelier or at one of their trunk shows in London, Seoul or Stockholm to place an order.

“We have had a great deal of clients from NYC and elsewhere in the US that have been traveling to meet with us,” Granath said in an email. “We meet clients in our atelier every week, and we are happy to have earned the trust of building their wardrobes. For Mr Porter we had the same approach; Mr Porter is a client that we have been getting free hands with, creating a small yet versatile wardrobe with both edge and depth.”

That wardrobe, informed by a careful fit analysis of hundreds of garments the atelier has made in the past several years, features everything from a slim-fit cotton polo shirt to an elegant single-breasted, peak lapel tuxedo cut from a wool and mohair blend. Granath is particularly fond of a jacket made of a linen, wool and silk blend. “It is much more versatile that one might think, he said, “although it is a step outside of a lot of guys’ comfort zone.”

“The black dinner jacket that can be worn with faded denim or as a tux jacket alike is another piece I am particularly glad to show,” Granath said. “It is the perfect balance of sexy and elegant.”

If buying off the rack happens to be outside of your comfort zone, fret not. Amel and Granath are bringing their trunk shows to New York City; they’ll be here taking measurements and orders from September 23rd to 26th. Granath is betting their su misura service will translate well across the pond.

“I think all of these clients are looking for tailoring that is made in accordance with highest level of craft, yet has a modern sensibility,” he said. “They want to look both elegant and relevant, and this is what we attempt to provide.”

