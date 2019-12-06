This Startup Clothing Brand Is Making Luxurious Sweaters That Offset Their Own Carbon Footprints

Many great brands are born of frustration. In the case of Sheep Inc, that existential angst stems from the fact that the fashion industry is one of the world’s largest polluters. Hence, the ZQ-certified, Merino wool wares produced by new clothing brand Sheep, Inc are not only produced with transparency and sustainability at the top of the agenda, but also biodegradable and designed to last a lifetime. Perhaps most importantly of all, the carbon footprint of every sweater is off-set ten-fold, the label says, by investment in biodiversity projects.

So with most of the luxury world focussed on alleviation of carbon output, why is Sheep Inc dedicated to reversing it? “The challenge of preventing the Earth from warming more than 1.5˚C is huge,” explains Mark Maslin, who sits on an advisory panel of climatology experts which advises Sheep Inc on the most impactful biodiversity projects. “We must reduce our global carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and then for the rest of the century we must suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.”