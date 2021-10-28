Robb Recommends: The Sleek Travel Steamer That Gets Rid of Wrinkles No Matter Where You Are

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

I’ll be the first to admit it: taking care of my clothes isn’t the most riveting experience and doesn’t always rank high on the priority list. From ironing your shirts properly to preventing your knitwear from developing innumerable piles that collectively ruin their plushness, they’re chores that no one really enjoys.

With that said, that’s not the way it should be. Now more than ever we should be investing in our wardrobes and taking the utmost care of its contents—they’re loyal servants that reliably perform and encourage us to become the best versions of ourselves. So, a little bit of TLC every now and then is the least we could do. Enter Steamery Stockholm, a Scandinavian business that’s “on a mission to change the way we treat our clothes” via its attractive and easy-to-use garment care products that make that a mundane chore an enjoyable and immensely satisfying experience.

For the last six weeks, I’ve been road-testing its handheld steamer, the Cirrus No. 2. It’s durable, sturdy and mightily efficient at making creases vanish within seconds. It’s also neatly sized, ideal for fitting into hand luggage. This is, of course, great for those who travel often and need to cram in multiple changes of clothes that, despite one’s best efforts, always have a few creases that need amending. There’s something about a sleek and ergonomically designed product that looks indescribably cool (especially when it comes in matte black) while performing a much-needed function. It’s now one of the first items I pack when heading out on the road regardless of whether it’s for business or pleasure. It’s a useful toy for grownups.

Buy Now (white): $130 $78

Buy Now (black): $130