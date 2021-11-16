23 Luxurious Gifts for the Most Stylish Man You Know

It’s time again for that most festive of chores: holiday shopping. Of everyone on your list, aesthetically-inclined guys can prove the most challenging to shop for (one of the pitfalls of having great taste). But fret not: we’ve rounded up 23 stylish gifts, from a natty new book to a sumptuous cashmere sweater, that’ll impress even the most discerning men in your life.

The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and only endorse products we love—and think you’ll love, too. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

The Men’s Fashion Book

A must-have for any fashion-minded man’s library, this recently released tome is a comprehensive survey of every designer, style icon, store and influencers from art directors to textile makers that have defined menswear over the past 200 years. From Armani to Wrangler, Jay-Z to Kurt Cobain, it’s an unrivaled education in style.

Buy Now: $79.95 $71.95

Anderson & Sheppard Toweling Double-Breasted Dressing Gown

What to get the elegantly dressed man who lives in bespoke everything? We’d suggest this refined robe tailored by Savile Row stalwart Anderson & Sheppard. Double-breasted in terrycloth with swaggering lapels, it’s a far cry from Tony Soprano’s morning uniform.

Buy Now: $545

Loro Piana Cashmere Storm System Cap

Take a cue from the well-heeled clan on Succession and invest in a discreetly luxe baseball cap. This one is crafted from Loro Piana’s weatherproof Storm System cashmere, ensuring that it’ll look sharp come rain, sleet or shareholder shakedown.

Buy Now: $465

Scarosso x Lanificio Cerruti Sneakers

Regardless of his style, every guy can use a fresh pair of clean white kicks. These ones are made in Italy by indie brand Scarosso and feature a pinstriped fabric from the venerable Italian mill Lanificio F.Ili Cerruti for extra sartorial points.

Buy Now: $275

Supreme x Hanes Socks 4-Pack

For the hypebeast in your life, a set of good ol’ Hanes tube socks with streetwear cred.

Buy Now: $47

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer

We didn’t think Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer shades could get any cooler until the brand recently gave them a high-tech upgrade. This pair features a built-in camera and speakers for music and phone calls, all operated with a few discreet taps on the temples—basically, a 007-worthy gadget for the real world.

Buy Now: $299

Gabriela Hearst Lawrence Cashmere Sweater

There is no shortage of beautiful cashmere sweaters on the market but trust us when we say this is one of the most decadently plush ones we’ve ever come across. It’s hand-knit in Uruguay (by a co-op supporting womens’ financial independence) from exceedingly soft Italian cashmere in a chunky low gauge—sure to become his new favorite knit.

Buy Now: $1,900

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Verdigris Eau de Parfum

Ermenegildo Zegna recently launched a trio of fragrances inspired by the brand’s luxurious couture collection. Our favorite of the three is Verdigris, a warm, subtly woodsy scent with a metallic edge housed in a striking bottle.

Buy Now: $180

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Polo Bear Hoodie

Even the most high-powered man needs a good hoodie. For executive types (and menswear fans), we can’t think of a better candidate than this cheeky number from Ralph Lauren emblazoned with the designer’s signature Polo Bear in a rather natty double-breasted suit.

Buy Now: $795

Mikimoto Black South Sea Pearl Bracelet

Seemingly every boy on TikTok is sporting a pearl necklace, confirming that the sea-borne gem isn’t just for the ladies anymore. While a full strand might be a lot of look for anyone other than Gen Z-ers, this masculine bracelet will look quietly cool stacked beside a Submariner.

Buy Now: $1,600

Bruno Magli Leather Airpods Case

How’s this for smart design? Bruno Magli’s luxe nappa leather bibelot upgrades the standard-issue, white plastic AirPods case. It simply slips over and features a hole in the bottom for easy charging. If you want to step it up, go ahead and fill the larger size with the latest AirPod Pros for a gift that techies and aesthetes will both appreciate.

Buy Now: $45

Tom Ford Suede York Loafers

Over the past couple years, classic penny loafers have risen to the ranks of sneakers as a hot footwear commodity. As such, any fashionable guy will welcome a new pair. Tom Ford’s give a slight twist to the traditional beefroll silhouette with a gold curb chain embellishment subbing in for the standard penny bar.

Buy Now: $990

Montblanc Pix Rollerball Pen

Some of the best gifts are luxurious upgrades to everyday essentials, such as this sleek rollerball pen. It combines vivid green resin with platinum for a writing instrument that’s worthy of his most brilliant thoughts—or just his scribbles.

Buy Now: $290

Porter-Yoshida Tanker Boston Bag

For years, Japanese brand Porter-Yosida could only be found in its home country. But, thankfully, its cult nylon bags have made their way stateside. This roomy duffel is hardy enough to lug gym gear or ferry his cargo for a weekend in the country and is guaranteed to attract approving nods from in-the-know menswear aficionados.

Turnbull & Asser Piped Cotton Pajama Set

Home for the holidays takes on new meaning this year. Ensure that he spends them in high style with a refined set of pajamas from the famed shirtmakers at Turnbull & Asser. This is how the C-suite loafs.

Buy Now: $495

Diptyque Car Diffuser

You may not be able to score him that new Lamborghini Huracan, but you can make sure that whatever he’s currently driving is handsomely appointed. Diptyque’s car diffuser is the Concorde of air fresheners: simply clip it on the ventilation grill and bask in this nuanced scent combining woodsy notes with blackcurrant and fig leaves (or five of Diptyque’s other cult-favorite fragrances). Also recommended: the at-home, plug-in version.

Buy Now: $105

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt

A great belt can transform an outfit and this one from Brunello Cucinelli will be a valuable addition to his accessories arsenal. The luxurious riff on a Western staple combines pebbled calfskin with polished silver accents—just the thing for giving a navy suit a new attitude.

Buy Now: $795

The Elder Statesman Tie-Dyed Cashmere Beanie

So-Cal cashmere specialist The Elder Statesman has given the classic watchman cap its boho signature. Thickly ribbed cashmere is tie-dyed for a high-low combo that’s sure to make Dead Heads and reformed (or unreformed) hippies smile.

Buy Now: $375

Bottega Veneta Leather Organizer

These days, most men travel light. Rather than a traditional briefcase, introduce a practical pouch into his bag arsenal. Bottega Veneta’s is crafted from glossy, mahogany brown leather in an oversized riff on the brand’s signature interreciato weaving with ample space for storing all of his everyday essentials. Luxurious and useful, it’s a top-notch gift.

Buy Now: $1,390

CDLP x Cuixmala Swim Shorts

If he’s escaping to sunny climes over the holidays, send him off with a dashing new pair of swim trunks. These ones are made from regenerated nylon (bonus points for eco-friendliness) and are part of a collaboration between Swedish brand CDLP and Mexican resort Cuixmala. The flattering tailored cut and dreamy blue hue will look just as good at poolside cocktails as they do in the water.

Buy Now: $159

London Sock Company Simply Sartorial Pack

They say no man can have too many pairs of socks or underwear. The latter can be risky, depending on your relationship, but socks are always a good idea. This kit from London Sock Company features 15 pairs of the brand’s classic mid-calf model in an array of colors from neutral to rainbow bright.

Buy Now: $263

Fornasetti Cocktail Candle

This one little candle ticks a lot of boxes: a fantastic scent (herby/smoky…just trust us), a collectible designer and cocktail hour. The ceramic vessel features a delightful mid-century pattern by Piero Fornasetti, which means that even once the candle’s flame has died, this beauty has a place on the bar cart.

Buy Now: $215

Smythson Panama Writing Folder

Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, an organized, attractive desktop is key for productivity. Smythson’s folder has room for all his big ideas, jam-packed itinerary, addresses and more—and housed in a sleek grained leather case, it’s a far chicer personal assistant than an iPhone. Spring for monogramming to make it extra special.

Buy Now: $475