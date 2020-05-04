Supreme and Barbour Team Up for a Punchy Take on the Classic Waxed Cotton Jacket

It’s hard to imagine fishermen and hypebeasts having that much in common, especially in terms of fashion. But leave it to Supreme to bridge that gap. For its latest capsule collection, the streetwear powerhouse has collaborated with British heritage brand Barbour to produce waxed cotton jackets and other accessories that harken back to life on the docks in a quintessentially Supreme way.

For the spring collab, the duo has reimagined the iconic Bedale in the form of a lightweight field jacket. The coat can be worn with our without a hood, which makes it a great addition to your spring rotation as it shields against any unpredictable cold snaps but isn’t overly heavy.

The collection also includes fanny packs, bucket hats and baseball caps, all of which are crafted from Barbour’s signature waxed cotton material. Of course, Supreme’s trademark street style shines through in the attention-grabbing colorways—think neon orange and a lewd leopard print—as well as the editorial campaign itself, which features the skateboarder and designer Blondey McCoy.

If nothing else can cement Supreme’s place in fashion’s firmament, this partnership should do the trick. John Barbour founded his eponymous label in 1894, some 100 years before Supreme opened its doors in Downtown Manhattan. The brand started out supplying oilskin garb to the sailors, fishermen and dockers in northeastern England to protect them against the unforgiving elements.

Steve McQueen helped Barbour enter the mainstream when he wore one of its jackets in the 1963 movie Le Mans, and members of the British royal family started donning its wares in the years thereafter. In the 1980s, Barbour made three wax cotton jackets—known as the Bedale, the Beaufort and the Border— and today the brand continually riffs on these classics by collaborating with brands like Margaret Howell, Wood Wood, Engineered Garments and, now, Supreme.

Since all of Supreme’s stores are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the collection will be available exclusively online via the main website on May 7 and the Japanese website on May 9. As an added bonus, shipping fees will be waived on all orders over $150. As with all Supreme drops, you best get in quick.

Check out more photos of the collection below: