Supreme’s Nostalgic New Smurfs Collection Puts the Beloved Cartoons on Collectible Fall Gear

Looks like the Smurfs colony will soon have a few new members. Supreme’s newest collection is dedicated to the diminutive blue gnomes and will no doubt see hypebeasts channeling their inner Papa Smurf.

The streetwear juggernaut collaborated with The Smurfs for the kitschy capsule, which officially drops this Thursday, October 1. The line sees Supreme’s signature casual garb and accessories emblazoned with images of the colorful characters.

Arguably one of Belgium’s most famous exports, The Smurfs comic series was developed by artist Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo) and first published in 1958 as Les Schtroumpfs. Before long, the loveable creatures, like Papa Smurf (the colony’s leader) and Smurfette (the first female smurf), became a global phenomenon and won the hearts of both baby boomers and Gen-Zers alike. Sixty years on, Smurfdom has expanded into film, television, theme parks, video games and, now, streetwear.

Thankfully, Supreme has centered the collection on the classic Smurfs you grew up with—and not the futuristic 3-D variety from the 2011 live-action reboot. The Smurf-themed fall pieces include a leather jacket, a Gore-Tex shell jacket, a denim trucker jacket, chunky knit sweaters, hooded sweatshirt, Gore-Tex pants, jeans, tees, beanies and, leave it to Supreme, a skateboard.

The New York City-based label is renowned for its coveted collabs and has previously partnered with Louis Vuitton, Rimowa, Barbour and Takashi Murakami, to name but a few. The limited-edition pieces oft sell out instantly and often go for eye-popping sums on the second-hand market. In fact, Supreme has been ranked the number one brand of the past decade when it comes to resale value. In short, if you get tired of playing Papa Smurf, you can always sell the themed garb to another willing collector.

The Supreme x The Smurfs FW20 collection will be released on October 1 in the US and October 3 in Japan. Best be quick, it’s sure to sell out.

