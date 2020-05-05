Supreme’s Takashi Murakami T-Shirts Sold Out to Raise $1 Million for Covid-19 Relief

Last month, streetwear brand Supreme tapped Pop artist Takashi Murakami to create a T-shirt benefitting coronavirus relief. Now the results are in, and the collab has reportedly raised a whopping $1 million.

One of Supreme’s signature wares is a T-shirt with the label’s distinct box logo across the chest. Murakami took this blueprint and gave the geometric field a makeover, using his famous cartoon-like, vibrantly colored flower and skull motifs to create a limited-edition $60 style that sold out within minutes. The final charitable tally? $1,052,040.

All of the proceeds from the collaboration are heading to HELP USA, an organization founded by none other than New York Governor Andrew Cuomo back in 1986. The charity specializes in helping at-risk youth and families access essential services, and is now deploying its knowhow to aid those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post, the Brooklyn-based organization said, “HELP USA is deeply grateful to Supreme for donating $1,052,040 in sales of their relief T-shirt to HELP USA’s Covid-19 Emergency efforts and services for homeless families and individuals. This incredible gift comes in a time of our clients’ greatest need and supports our work nationally to provide the most vulnerable with a safe place to call home, food, and essential services during this crisis and beyond.”

Unfortunately, the gravity of the cause didn’t deter opportunists from attempting profit from the collaboration. Resale sites like Grailed and StockX were quickly filled with those looking to sell the special tees for a significantly higher fee––the starting price on Grailed is $700. However, both companies released statements to Complex confirming that they too would be donating money raised from the sale of those shirts. Grailed committed to donating all of the shirt sale proceeds from its site directly to HELP USA while StockX said proceeds will be given to charity within a 30-day window.

Even though there may not be any T-shirts remaining, anyone can still donate directly to HELP USA via its website.