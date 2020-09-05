How a Tailored White Linen Suit Became the Most Versatile Piece in One Woman’s Wardrobe

But having clothes made can be more intimidating than a first date. Will a tailor get you? Will he appreciate you? He will know your measurements. Let him be your guide, and remember that a suit made for you, by hand, will improve and simplify your life. The process alone will spur a more personal connection to your clothes. Tailors care about beauty in life. They nurture relationships—with the fabric mills, with button suppliers and with you. They help you face each day with individual stride. And if a suit feels like too deep of a dive, begin with tailoring’s gateway drug: the blazer.

Mueser suggested we start full speed with a suit, and in two breezy fittings I had a clear uniform. The suit was loose and natural, the linen unlined. It looked like it was made to be worn. We made the jacket longer to sit below the hip, where men’s jackets typically do. This made me feel more elegant than women’s shorter jackets ever have and negated bust woes, like when fabric rises with every move. The sleeves were wider than the norm, allowing more movement and any shirt beneath. The silhouette was trim enough without nipping at the waist, which, I’ve learned, usually makes jackets move awkwardly. The trousers, too, were designed like men’s to sit high on the waist (unquestionably flattering on any woman), with adjustable tabs to add a dash of old-world refinement (and an unencumbered, belt-free life). The tapered leg draped above the ankle bone, perfect for Italian furlane slippers. If the women in your life have yet to swap heels for velvet slippers, well, they can thank me later. It’s these small details that make the difference between a “power suit” and an empowered suit. I never imagined I’d be at my most relaxed in a suit, but tailored clothes are an extension of yourself. They take into account how you live and what matters to you. Like artisan bread or biodynamic wine, some of the greatest luxuries are done properly and purely. An intuitive tailor connects you to your highest self, which is why a handmade suit is one of life’s great pleasures—for men and women alike.