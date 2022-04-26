Designer Teddy Santis’s First New Balance ‘Made in USA’ Collection Arrives This Week

When New Balance named Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis as the new creative director of its Made in USA line last April, sneakerheads expected big things. One year later, the streetwear impresario is delivering the goods with his debut collection.

Available from April 28, the seasonal line comprises both footwear and apparel replete with the Queens-bred designer’s signature New York flair. In honor of NB’s iconic 990 silhouette, which was released some 40 years ago, Santis has created three limited-edition riffs on the 990v1, 990v2 and 990v3 kicks that start at $200, respectively.

In addition to the hotly anticipated sneakers, Santis has unveiled a fresh new take on classic American sportswear. You can expect all the essentials, such as long- and short-sleeve tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants and shorts, which will set you back from $65 apiece.

Santis separated the drop into three categories designed to highlight the craftsmanship and heritage of the Boston-based sneaker brand. “Elevated legacy” will offer pieces in the foundational neutral colors of New Balance along with premium finishes. “Uniform staple” will deliver everyday wardrobe mainstays. “Quickstrike” styles, meanwhile, will push the envelope with innovative takes on beloved classics.

What’s more, the debut line will be followed by monthly releases through which the creative director’s trademark relaxed aesthetic will expand even further into the New Balance realm.

“As a brand, New Balance has always been drawn to nontraditional and independent creators, which is what makes Teddy such a perfect fit for New Balance MADE in the USA,” Chris Davis, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of merchandising at New Balance, said in a statement. “Not only does he have an incredibly authentic and passionate tie to New Balance, but he’s uniquely positioned to help preserve the history of MADE, which is the foundation of the brand, while simultaneously guiding its evolution through his unique design sensibility.”

Indeed, Santis has been designing successful streetwear collaborations with New Balance since 2019, including limited-edition capsules released through ALD’s website and shop in Soho. You could say this is a match made in heaven—or made in the USA, at least.