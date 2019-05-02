23 Standout Pieces of Menswear to Get You Through May’s Unpredictable Weather in Style

Occasionally, late spring’s weather can feel a little bit like the stock market: nobody knows if it’s going to go up, down or sideways. With the climate in such a state of flux, it’s important to be prepared for, well, anything.

Luckily, some of our favorite brands and designers are ready for these swings, and have recently dropped weather-resistant shoes and lightweight layers that make a definite difference when your day starts in the 40s and ends in the 70s. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 23 of the month’s newest and best pieces to keep you ready for all kinds of weather. No matter what Mother Nature has in store for you this May, this list will help you look your absolute best.

Coherence Ruiz Kersey Jersey Packable Coat

Inspired by a portrait of Pablo Picasso (whose middle name was Ruiz), this trench from the Japanese brand Cohérence packs down into a convenient pocket, which makes it perfect to keep at your desk or in your bag in case of inclement weather. It’s also great to have on hand when you want to channel your inner artist—just don’t cut off your own ear.

Davek Alert Umbrella



We’re fairly confident that if we took an informal poll, one of the most frequently lost items (behind sunglasses) would be umbrellas. Davek’s Alert Umbrella aims to change that with a built-in beacon chip that syncs with your phone to prevent loss. If you venture more than 30 feet away from it, your phone gets a notification to remind you not to leave it behind. That feature alone makes this worth every penny.

Eye/LOEWE/Nature Rubber-Trimmed Leather Boots



Talk about rugged and refined: the uppers of these stylish boots are crafted from fine Italian leather, and they rest upon a sturdy lug sole; the two-tone nature of the hiking-style boots makes for a dynamic presentation, while ensuring you won’t get stuck with soggy socks if a sudden May monsoon should catch you off guard.

Drakes Reversible Game’s Jacket

One of the most common frustrations of spring weather is a brisk morning that necessitates a jacket for an early commute, but then becomes so warm in the afternoon that anything other than your shirt feels superfluous. Drake’s Games Jacket is a lightweight and versatile (it’s reversible, with a sporty striped interior) solution for these very awkward days.

Crockett and Jones Hallam Cap-Toe Shoes



If lug soles are too much for your personal taste, these Crockett and Jones cap-toe shoes are a great alternative. They feature Dainite Rubber (think the British answer to Vibram) which provides the same weather-resistance in a more traditional package.

M. Cohen Sterling Silver Raging Saddle Mini-Bead Bracelet



Whether you’ve already got a solid bracelet stack, or are looking an initial piece to build upon, this M. Cohen bracelet will fit in perfectly, as its design yields an elevated and sophisticated touch. It’s especially great next to a sports watch: it looks sophisticated, but doesn’t draw too much attention to itself.

Todd Snyder + Champion Terry Pocket Sweatshirt

Season after season, designer Todd Snyder continues his home run of a collaboration with legacy sportswear brand Champion. At the core of this partnership is Snyder’s take on a the classic crewneck sweatshirt. This version is made from french terry, which means it’ll feel light and soft while keeping you warm on cooler days.

Cartier Round-Frame Sunglasses



Designed with the same strict guidelines and practices that go into all of the French house’s other products, these Cartier sunglasses are a statement item. This particular style offers a rounded take on the traditional aviator, and its lightweight titanium frame makes it comfortable to wear for hours on end.

Le Mont St. Michel Stone Washed French Worker Jacket



French brand Le Mont St Michel originally popularized the now iconic jacket (French workers are said to have worn a similar looking coat). As the popularity of workwear in America continues to grow, there’s never been a better time to invest in a great transitional layer like this one. It might be why the jacket is a sort of centerpiece at Bruce Pask’s new B. Shop at Bergdorf Goodman.

Common Projects Nubuck Sneakers



Common Projects makes some of the most beloved luxury sneakers on the market, which is why they’re so ubiquitous. You see the brand’s classic six-hole sneakers everywhere, and if you don’t want your feet to look like clones of every cool guy in town, opt for the sporty stance of this four-hole nubuck version instead.

Belstaff Levison Wood Fieldmaster Jacket



For a new collaboration with adventurer and explorer Levison Wood, Belstaff has issued a new riff on the classic Trialmaster model. This cotton jacket has plenty of pockets for whatever you need to carry, while also providing an overall rugged look. And its weather-resistant finish makes it’s a perfect all-around jacket for whatever adventures you undertake.

Eton Soft Lightweight Denim Shirt



This new denim shirt from the Swedish shirt masters at Eton is part of the brand’s Soft New Classics line. It has a classic cut that’s easy to dress up—or down—making it a great addition to your wardrobe any time of year.

Tom Ford Wool Shelton Suit



It’s hard to look bad in a suit from Tom Ford, but this particular style is half-lined, making it perfect for uneven temperatures.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label RLX Slim Ribbed Merino Sweater

Merino wool is prized for its ability to help naturally regulate body temperature, which makes it a perfect material for sweaters this time of year. This ribbed sweater from Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label is slim, soft and a perfect light layer.

APC x Kid Cudi Petit New Standard



Considering musician and actor Kid Cudi had a big hand in bringing skinny jeans into popular conscious, a partnership with French brand APC (known for slimmer, well-made denim cuts) seems like an absolute no brainer. The lighter wash aligns perfectly with current trends, but the subtle embroidered detailing on the left side will set it apart from every other pair of jeans on the block.

Incotex Slim-Fit Stretch-Knit Polo Shirt



Summer after summer, the knit polo keeps coming back. Stylish guys love it because it evokes a vintage feeling that never goes out of style. This polo from Incotex is a versatile color that will quickly be a favorite in any man’s wardrobe.

Brioni Navy Baseball Hat

There’s a time and a place for a rowdy, well-loved baseball hat. But this clean offering from Brioni (which replaces a plastic backstrap with a leather one) will work work almost anywhere when you need to cover your scalp.

Mr P. Jacques Leather Penny Loafers



From the in-house line of the leading menswear retailer Mr Porter, these penny loafers are a hybrid of traditional loafers and the rubber lug soles you’d typically see on boots. It makes them perfect for walking into a more traditional office environment on days when there might still be slush on the sidewalk.

Inis Meáin Linen Crew Neck



A true fisherman’s sweater, this linen crew neck from Inis Meáin is “inspired by the island landscape—sea-spray and lichen,” which be a fun accodote to drop when you get the first of many inevitable compliments on this mesmerizing knit.

Sunspel Organic Cotton Riviera T-Shirt



Sunspel totes that this particular shirt was designed for Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. We think that alone is probably enough of a selling point (after all, if it’s good enough for Bond, it’s definitely good enough for you), but the quality of the organic cotton makes it a soft and comfortable option on those warmer days.

Loro Piana Summer Belt



Speaking of warmer days, this belt from Loro Piana works well as a Friday swap for your standard leather belt now, and can help you will summer into existence with its oceanic hue and linen construction.

Kingsman + Jean Shop Denim Jacket

You read that correctly, as part of a collaboration for the film Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Mr.Porter teamed with New York-based clothier Jean Shop to produce a real-life version of the selvedge denim jacket that Channing Tatum’s character wears in the film. Western vibes are very much in this season, and every man needs a quality denim jacket. Saddle up with this one.