The Weeknd Makes His Cannes Debut in a Piaget Watch and Custom Loewe Tux

Sam Levinson’s highly anticipated (and controversial) upcoming Max series The Idol got its Cannes Film Festival premiere Monday evening with most of the cast in town for the red carpet, including lead actor and producer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

For the big day, The Weeknd donned a custom Loewe tuxedo and the Limelight Gala High Jewelry Watch from Piaget. The watch (price available upon request) features a snow-paved dial set with 289 brilliant-cut diamonds, and a 18K white gold bracelet set with 276 brilliant-cut diamonds and 124 yellow sapphires.

The Weeknd was joined by costars Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie from Blackpink, Troye Sivan, and Moses Sumney, all of whom received a five-minute standing ovation after the screening. The Idol centers around Depp who stars as pop star Jocelyn in crisis after the death of her mother dealing with former flame who leaked an explicit photo of her online, further damaging her reputation.

Getty/Doug Peters

“I initially wanted to make a dark twisted fairy tale about the music industry and heighten it,” The Weeknd told reporters at Cannes. “[Sam and I] wanted to really see if we could create our own pop star, using my experiences, using his experiences, using Lily’s experiences from her point of view, to create something special, daring, exciting, fun, to make some people laugh and to piss some people off.”

The Weekend has been branching out well beyond music of late. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Blue Bottle for a new Ethiopian coffee line that honors his heritage. “Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I’m proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

The premiere comes shortly after the singer revealed he’s ready to drop his moniker soon and go back to his birth name Abel Tesfaye following his next album.