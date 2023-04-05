Robb Recommends: The Waxed-Cotton Jacket That’ll Be a Key Layer in Your Wardrobe

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Having spent 25-plus years in the publishing world, primarily focused on men’s style, I’ve witnessed the constant shifts in fashion. I’ve seen firsthand the many trends, including pleated pants, flat-front pants, skinny jeans, loose fits, tailored fits, preppy styles, goth styles, bright colors, subdued colors . . . do I need to go on?

If I’ve learned anything watching the evolution of fashion, it’s to stick to my guns. I was never that much of a risk-taker, except maybe for the acid-washed Guess jeans I wore in high school. I know what attire works best for me, gravitating toward classic materials and cuts: suede, denim button-down shirts, cashmere sweaters, dark jeans, chinos, and shackets (an unfortunate portmanteau for a shirt-jacket, in my humble opinion). I also tend to wear several of the aforementioned items together. I’m a guy that likes to layer, which is why I’m always on a mission to find toppers that don’t feel overly bulky.

So, when on the hunt for a light layer for the in-between season, Todd Synder instantly came to mind. He is a favorite designer of mine because of his subtle twists on classics and tailoring that doesn’t come across as stuffy or over-done. Enter the Dylan jacket, a brand best-seller, in English waxed cotton, which I acquired several months back, and have added to my rotation ever since.

The silhouette is structured, while feeling relaxed at the same time. The design is inspired by vintage trucker jackets, which were originally made of denim in the late 1800s and worn by cowboys, miners, and railroad workers. But as I mentioned, this iteration of the Dylan jacket (it also comes in many forms) is constructed out of waxed cotton—a paraffin-based fiber that offers weatherproof properties—from British Millerain. The company was established in 1880, currently located in Lancashire, England, and is the original manufacturer of the material. The surface is incredibly durable and can really take a good beating. It reminds me of an oversized, less-tailored version I had in college; it was the 1980s, and wearing an overabundance of fabric was a thing back then. What’s more, the jacket features a moleskin-lined collar and cuffs in a contrast color, a subtle detail that makes the jacket unique.

In all of my years working in the fashion industry, I always admired peers that had a uniform, a go-to look that just feels right and is appropriate for any occasion. My search for such an elusive outfit may well just be over, and I think my new work—and play—uniform has emerged: This Todd Snyder jacket, paired with a denim button-down, a welder pants, and a set of white-canvas sneakers, is the perfect spring ensemble. It works great on any scenario but especially on the weekends.

Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take my new uniform for a spin. I received an invite to attend a casual gathering of high school alums with a group of people that I haven’t seen in, let’s just say, more than 30 years. And I didn’t have to second guess what I should possibly wear. I already had the answer. I already had my uniform. At the party, I couldn’t help but feel like the belle of the proverbial ball. The compliments kept coming: “You look so put together.” “That jacket really fits you great.” “Where did you get it?” “I want one.” All of this praise because of one jacket? I realized I did something right. Mission accomplished.