Turnbull & Asser’s New Creative Director Just Delivered Her First New Collection

The first collection under Turnbull & Asser’s new creative director Becky French is hitting stores now, just in time for fall 2019. The British shirtmaker, known for its luxurious button-downs, is offering a complete assortment of cold-weather classics in rich colors and textures.

French took her inspiration from the work of artist Vincent van Gogh, which you’ll see in collection’s bright color palette and combinations of green, soft pink, and navy against pops of coral and copper. The brand’s signature shirting is rendered in a mix of colorful stripes and checks, and there’s a distinctly English ‘70s mood seen in a velvet jacket paired with a silk green tie and tailored dress shirt with concealed buttons. Deconstructed jackets with soft shoulders are a versatile, everyday layering piece.

For colder months, cashmere jackets and wool overcoats provide excellent comfort and warmth, yet look super modern and appropriate for any occasion. And bold, colorful knitwear like made-in-Wales shawl neck cardigans provide a smart alternative to jackets or blazers. Finishing touches include seasonal accessories like cashmere cable-knit socks, silk pocket squares and sterling silver cufflinks to complete your wardrobe.

French, who assumed the creative director role in February, brings a wealth of experience in the high-end menswear sector. The West Somerset native began her career in New York at Ralph Lauren Purple Label before returning to the UK in 2006, where she worked for luxury clothier Aquascutum. She also founded men’s accessories brand Marwood in 2010 and freelanced for Paul Smith before joining Turnbull & Asser in early 2018 as head of design.