Zegna Just Dropped Its First Ever Sneaker Collab at Kith

Zegna’s luxe leisurewear offerings just got a lot more interesting.

On Friday, the Italian menswear label pre-launched its new Triple Stitch Sneakers, designed in collaboration with London-based footwear designer Daniel Bailey (aka MRBAILEY), at Kith. The hiking-inspired shoes debuted in the brand’s Summer 2023 fashion show in Oasi Zegna and are “ideal for roaming the landscape,” the brand claims. Crafted from tactile layers of suede and leather, the now available kicks come in black, white, grey and the label’s signature Vicuna orange color.

The Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers in three colors from the drop. Zegna

The Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers are designed with a distinct carbonized-inspired finish that draws from yakisugi, a traditional Japanese method of wood preservation. Each pair is accented with Zegna’s namesake triple-crossing detail in homage to the three hand-stitched crosses found on the brand’s tailored offerings. The lightweight sneakers are set on a hand-applied, wraparound midsole with a removable insole that provides maximum comfort. Additionally, a partial mesh lining and toggle cord imprint the collaborative kicks.

Bailey, the founder of the footwear-design studio CONCEPTKICKS, is the first to collaborate with the Italian label on reimaging the bestselling sneaker. He worked closely with Zegna’s artistic director, Alessandro Sartori, on new iterations of the shoe that the brand says are creating a “new language of style around the concept of luxury leisurewear.” Zegna’s new identity aims to fuse tradition and modern craftsmanship. We’d say, the new collaborative styles do a pretty good job of finding that balance.

Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori (left) and CONCEPTKICKS founder Daniel Bailey (right) Zegna

Earlier this week, Zegna launched its new Outdoor collection as well. Though it includes two mountain-ready shoes, designed in collaboration with La Sportiva, the new Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers make a great footwear alternative to rock with the collection. Naturally, the stylish drop includes outerwear and ski suits for the slopes but exclusive pieces like a co-designed Garmin smartwatch and high-performance skis also round out the collection.

The new Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers will retail for $1,290 each and sell exclusively at Kith stores and online. You can buy the black colorway now from the retailer’s website.