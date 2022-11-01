From Hiking Boots to a GPS Watch, Zegna’s New Outdoor Collection Is Made for More Than Après Ski

Get ready to catch big air on the slopes this season in Zegna’s latest drop.

Dubbed the Outdoor Collection, the sporty release offers an assortment of performance apparel, footwear and accessories for the modern explorer. The collection mirrors the versatility of the Italian fashion label’s signature Luxury Leisure wardrobe, which is designed to withstand rigorous outdoor conditions through the use of technical fabrics. To complement the apparel, Zegna partnered with brands like La Sportiva and Garmin to create exclusive items that range from mountain boots to a stylish sports watch.

Full wardrobe selections from the drop include outerwear, knitwear, technical sweaters and trousers. Vicuna-orange pieces like the Wool and Silk Down-Filled Hooded Blouson and Vicuna ColorTechmerino Knit Turtleneck are made to standout, while ergonomic jacquard long-sleeve tees and matching tracksuit pants work best as insulating undergarments. Available in light beige and black, the long john-like tracksuits can be worn beneath the technical padded tracksuit and a down-filled ski suit from the collection.

Three complete looks from the new Outdoor Collection by Zegna. Zegna

Models sport pieces from the collection in new campaign images that were shot in Oasi Zegna, a nature preserve in Italy that is nestled in the Biella Alps. The free-access natural territory was first established in 1910 due to founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s green approach that spawned a project to preserve biodiversity and community. As an ode to this heritage, pieces from the drop feature the Zegna 232 road Brand Mark. The double-stripe, Vicuna-colored graphic is inspired by a 26 km road paved in the 1930s that connects Oasi Zegna to local communities.

As far as collabs go, Zegna worked with a total of six brands to create exclusive pieces for the collection. Teaming up with La Sportiva, the duo developed the TX Top HTX Boots with water-repellent mesh uppers and a Vibram sole designed for mountaineering and off-road trails. For GPS tech, the brand and Garmin teamed up to reimagine the Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch, which comes equipped with health, mobile payment and safety features.

From left to right: Garmin for the Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch and La Sportiva TX Top HTX Boots Zegna

Ergonomic Ski Poles with a convenient folding system, shock absorbance and superior grip offered in the collection were made in collaboration with TSL. The brand’s partnership with Zai produced high-performance skis that are made with PowerRail technology, meanwhile Swiss brand Sigg worked with Zegna to create an aluminum water bottle. Zegna’s final collaborative piece in the line-up is a matte Piuma Ski Helmet that features an anti-fog double-lens visor and leather chin strap and Zegna’s brand mark.

You can shop the complete Outdoor Collection now at Zegna stores and online. Prices range from $95 to $4,990.