Exclusive for RR Readers: Two Custom Dresses and a Fitting With Star Designer Johanna Ortiz

Few gifts feel more special than those that are custom designed. Which is exactly what Columbian designer Johanna Ortiz is offering to one special Robb Report reader: the opportunity to create two dresses during a Champagne-laden fitting with Ortiz herself. (It’s perfect if you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, but she also does exquisite bridal gowns, so this is also a great opportunity for a future bride to work on their dream dresses for the ceremony and reception.)

Johanna Ortiz bridal gown. Johanna Ortiz

Known for her bold patterns inspired by the lush jungles, evergreen mountain ranges, and palm trees that inhabit her native country, Ortiz has become a favorite among women who tend to get photographed wherever they go. Her designs have been worn by everyone from Kate Hudson and Beyoncé to socialite and Moda Operandi founder, Lauren Santo Domingo, and former first lady Michelle Obama. And while major luxury retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdales carry her pieces, very few have the opportunity to work on a design with Ortiz herself.

A look from Johanna Ortiz’s pre-fall 2023 collection; Ortiz fitting a model in her atelier. Johanna Ortiz

Ortiz will exclusively collaborate with one Robb Report reader on two custom dress designs based on their vision, whether it be classic or over-the-top glam. The initial fitting and personal measurements will take place in the designer’s New York City atelier. Every part of each dress will be considered, from the color and print to the embellishments, fabric, and silhouette. And thanks to Ortiz’s discerning eye, making those selections with her should be an enjoyable breeze.

Dresses from Johanna Ortiz’s pre-fall and spring 2023 collections. Andrea Swarz

This exclusive package costs $20,000. Email giftguide@robbreport.com for enquiries and more details.