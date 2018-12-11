12 Days of Rolex-mas? 12 New and Rare Vintage Watches Are Being Auctioned Once a Day This December

Need a new rollie in time for the holidays? One of the leading e-tailers of pre-owned Rolexes, Bob’s Watches, is hosting “The 12 Days of Rolex Auction”, on now through December 21st. The auction includes a mix of new and rare vintage models, from a Rolex Daytona 16520 with a Zenith movement ($5,000 opening bid) to a 1972 Rolex Daytona 6265 ($15,000 opening bid)—the latter of which is a top-end lot and will be auctioned off on the 21st. Each day one watch will be open for bidding. Yesterday, a Rolex GMT-Master 116710 Batman sold for more than double its opening estimate of $5,000 with a closing bid of $11,300.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. PST today, a 40 mm stainless-steel vintage 1968 Rolex GMT-Master 1675 Pepsi watch with a Jubilee bracelet will be auctioned on the site with an opening bid of $7,000. It comes with a black Mk 1 tritium dial with cream-colored markers and matching hands. The case has just been polished and it comes with a later aged bezel with an inner caseback that is stamped: 1675.I.68. The brand-new stainless-steel version of the GMT-Master Pepsi watch on a Jubilee bracelet was one of the most coveted watches of the entire year and now commands well above double its original $9,250 retail price. So you can expect the bidding to climb well above its estimate on this vintage version.

“We are excited to again be running another themed auction of carefully curated watches that were all acquired directly from their original owners,” says Bob’s Watches founder, Paul Altieri. “And in keeping with the Bob’s Watches mission of providing the best value to our customers, there are no buyer commissions—what you bid is what you pay.” In addition to no buyer commissions, there is also free two-day shipping (the watch ships out the day of the sale), a lifetime authenticity guarantee, and a one-year service guarantee.

Altieri himself owns a collection of more than 300 Rolexes. On top of that, he’s the man responsible for connecting the seller of the record-breaking Rolex “James Bond” Submariner reference 6538 to Christie’s, who sold the watch for $1,068,500 in June of this year. Its opening estimate was $500,000 with a top estimate of $1 million. The seller had received a lower estimate from another reputable auction house before consulting Altieri, who ultimately steered him in the right direction. If you’re looking to buy a Rolex from a reputable source, Paul Altieri is your guy. And if you’re looking to sell, consider him your rainmaker.