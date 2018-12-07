How One 14-Year-Old’s Idea Sparked Bovet’s New Approach to Modern Watches

Speaking with Pascal Raffy, owner of Bovet, is unlike having a conversation with any other principal at a Swiss watch company. From the beginning, it is apparent that Raffy operates under a different value system than any of his peers—one that is family oriented above all else. Only after you accept this fact can you believe he is utterly sincere when he tells you that the biggest creative change at his company came from a dinner conversation with his then 14-year-old son.

“Five years ago,” Raffy explains, “my son, Amadeo, told me: ‘You love your pocket timepiece of the 19th century, but I’m a young gentleman of the millennium. What could be a modern expression of Bovet watchmaking art?’ I did not completely understand that the same day, because I had that philosophy to be very loyal to the two centuries of Bovet watchmaking, but Amadeo was right. I had to try to design for him a more modern expression of time.”

That initiative resulted in 2015’s Braveheart timepiece, which was Bovet’s most ambitious technical achievement at the time. It boasted a number of novelties for the brand, including a flying tourbillon, a futuristic balance design, and a cylindrical hairspring. It also sported an ultralong 22-day power reserve.

But the most striking thing about the Braveheart was its appearance. Like many Bovets, it was a double-sided watch to take advantage of its “convertible pocket watch” strap/ chain system, and the tourbillon carriage was suspended in an almost empty void at the bottom of the watch. This feature had grown increasingly dramatic over five years of evolution, and it left the rest of the complex movement densely crammed and fully visible in the upper portion of the case.

Bovet’s engineers took the plaudits the Braveheart received to heart. Working with Raffy’s top-line directives for the next timepiece— to create a “universal time” watch— they devised a movement with a suspended tourbillon, two dramatic hemispheres for world-time indication in the center of the watch, and a jumping hour/retrograde minute with a roller city indication at the top. The density of mechanics created an inclined plane, which Raffy matched with an inclined case—a design, he says, that came from his childhood writing desk. The dramatic architecture of movement and case was a major departure for the traditional brand, and one engineer recalls a palpable nervous tension before the cased prototype was shown at the castle.