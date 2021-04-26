From Riz Ahmed’s Girard-Perregaux to Daniel Kaluuya in Cartier: All the Best Watches at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars red carpet was as pared down as it gets, so while the A-list talent still came dressed to impress, there were not as many watch and jewelry moments as there have been in past years. That’s to be expected given a certain year-long pandemic. Still, a few gentlemen came dressed head-to-wrist-to-toe. Daniel Kaluuya and Riz Ahmed practically twinned in all-black tux looks pared with casual black shirting, and they both chose a steel bracelet skeleton watch. Gold timepieces, however, outweighed their steel counterparts in the dressy affair. Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen chose yellow-gold and rose-gold Omega timepieces, respectively, while Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe made a statement not only in gold-lapel tuxedos, but also in gold vintage watches.

Here’s a look at their precious cargo.

Daniel Kaluuya in Cartier

Daniel Kaluuya came fully prepped for his big win for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the late Black Panther chairman, Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah. He chose a 39.8 mm by 9.08 mm steel Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch. At $27,800, it is one of the pricer options in the Santos de Cartier lineup but is made for the red carpet with a striking dial revealing its inner hand-wound caliber 9611 MC. The watch offers 72 hours of power reserve—plenty of time for Kaluuya to countdown the hours and minutes until his mother gets over his racy thank you to her for procreating with his father.

Riz Ahmed in Girard-Perregaux

Riz Ahmed chose to keep his look simple and straightforward in an all-black tux and a casual matching mock neck shirt beneath. But he dialed it up on his wrist. Like Kaluuya, who also was following the black tux/cotton-shirt trend, he chose a skeleton watch on a steel bracelet. The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton watch ($35,500), however, didn’t bring home the Oscar for best actor for Ahmed, who was nominated for his powerful performance in Sound of Metal. He lost out to Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. But here’s to hoping that even though Ahmed didn’t leave with the gold, he was still able to end the night with this steel beauty permanently in hand.

Leslie Odom Jr. in Omega

How do you accessorize a gold double-breasted tuxedo by Brioni? It’s not easy, but somebody’s got to do it and Omega was up for playing a supporting role in Leslie Odom Jr.’s Oscar-worthy ensemble. The stars aligned and the multi-talented singer and actor, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Song for One Night in Miami…, turned up in an 18-karat yellow-gold Omega Constellation ($21,400), one of the most classic and elegant watches in the Swiss watchmaker’s collections. While his role as Sam Cooke did not bring the Oscar home to Odom Jr., we think the late singer would have been proud of his performance and impressed by his style.

Sacha Baron Cohen in Omega

Omega’s proprietary Sedna Gold, an 18-karat rose gold alloy that blends pure gold with copper and palladium, was the perfect companion to Sacha Baron Cohen’s immaculate chocolate brown peak lapel jacket and bow tie from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. The white dial of his 39 mm Omega Constellation ($35,600) also tied in nicely with his white shirt and cream pants. What was great about his tuxedo and his watch is that it proves that you can still look traditionally elegant while stepping outside of the usual black-and-white tux parameters.

Travon Free and Martin Desmond in Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet

It’s not often that you see retailers actively lending pre-owned and vintage watches for awards ceremonies, but Watches of Switzerland, which recently purchased pre-owned and vintage purveyor, Analog Shift, dressed Travon Free in a 2003 Patek Philippe Aquanaut and Martin Desmond Roe in a gold dial and gold cased Audemars Piguet from the 1970s. Then again, it’s none too common to see bright yellow lapels and bow ties at these formal ceremonies, either. The Dolce & Gabbana suits were statements about police brutality with the lining stitched with names including Duante Wright, Tamir Rice and Stephen Clark. Their lapel pins were a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

While their watch choices don’t seem to serve as any kind of political statement or memorial, they did perfectly match the suits, and it was a cool choice to consider older and vintage models. Although Free and Desmond most likely picked these out for their colorway, these are two pieces many collectors wouldn’t mind having in their vaults.