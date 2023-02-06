Quantcast
The Best Watches We Saw at the Grammys, From Jay-Z’s Patek to Pharrell’s Richard Mille and More

The real collectors came out to show off.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rolex

The Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, typically offers one of the most stylish (or at least outré) red carpets of the entertainment-industry attention festival we’ve come to know and love as awards season. But perhaps what’s most impressive about Sunday night’s proceedings is that many of the well-dressed men at the event chose their own watches, and not something a major horological brand paid them to wear.

To wit: Jay-Z, whose wife, Beyoncé, broke the record for the most Grammys won by a single individual during the broadcast, wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime that became available in 2017 at the eye-searing price of $2.2 million—not exactly small change, even if you’re a billionaire. Trevor Noah wore at least two watches: a diamond-set Patek Philippe Nautilus and an Audemars Piguet perpetual calendar. And how could we forget Jack Harlow, who wore the Rolex GMT Master II “Batman” that’s become a faithful companion on many a celebratory evening.

In other words, the real collectors dusted off their watch winders, put on tuxedos and came out to show off. For the rest of the best watches we saw on the Grammys 2023 red carpet, read on.

Trevor Noah’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Trevor Noah 2023 Grammys Red Carpet wearing Patek Philippe Nautilus
Getty Images/Patek Philippe

Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammys for the third time on Sunday, walked the red carpet in a golden grail: a Patek Philippe Nautilus with a diamond-set bezel. He decked out his jacket with a Cartier high jewelry brooch made from white gold, emerald, onyx and diamonds.

Jay-Z’s Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

Jay-Z 2023 Grammys Wearing Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime
Getty Images/Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe’s most complicated wristwatch, the two-faced Grandmaster Chime, came roaring back into life in 2014 and became a regular part of the brand’s collection in 2017. Jay-Z, who has quite the collection, has worn this watch on a number of formal occasions, and at the Grammys he paired it with one of Tiffany’s sought-after Bird on a Rock brooches.

Pharrell Williams’s RM 88 Automatic Winding Tourbillon Smiley

Pharrell Williams 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Wearing RM 88 Automatic Winding Tourbillon Smiley
Getty Images/Richard Mille

For a notoriously happy guy, what’s better than a watch with a smiley face right on the dial?

Jack Harlow’s Rolex GMT Master II “Batman”

Jack Harlow 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Rolex GMT Master II "Batman"
Getty Images/Rolex

Jack Harlow has worn this watch before, and like most well-made classics, we suspect it’ll get better with time.

Kendrick Lamar’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Kendrick Lamar 2023 Grammy Awards Rolex Oyster Perpetual
Getty Images/Rolex

Kendrick Lamar, who won Best Rap Album Grammy for his 2022 LP, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, chose the Rolex watch that started the turquoise dial trend—and subsequently became nigh on impossible to get—the elegant, time-only Rolex Perpetual.

Ryan Hurd’s Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date

Ryan Hurd Grammys Red Carpet Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date
Getty Images/Vacheron Constantin

Country star Ryan Hurd came to town wearing one of Vacheron Constantin’s most intriguing watches, the Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date, in white gold.

DJ Khaled’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Eye of the Tiger”

DJ Khaled 2023 Grammy Awards Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Eye of the Tiger"

DJ Khaled is a longtime Rolex collector—he has been spotted on Instagram helping his son, Asahd, build his own stable of high-end watches. What better way to signify his desire for the best than with Rolex’s “Eye of the Tiger” Daytona?

Swizz Beatz’s Urwerk UR-120

Swizz Beatz 2023 Grammy Awards Urwerk UR-120
Getty Images/Urwerk

In addition to having one of the best stage names in the game, Swizz Beatz also has a deeply impressive watch collection. Not everyone can pull off Urwerk’s outlandish timepieces, but Swizz wears this model with a casual air that makes it look right at home on his wrist.

Steve Howey’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Steve Howey 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
Getty Images/Rolex

Howey’s green Gucci suit and his modern Daytona prove he’s the kind of guy who’s not afraid of classics getting updated.

Sebastian Yatra’s Coussin de Cartier

Sebastian Yatra 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Coussin de Cartier
Getty Images/Cartier

Yatra, who was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for his work Dharma, wore a small, gem-set Cartier watch that suggests you can get a big impact from a small package.

Bonus: Trevor Noah’s AP Royal Oak Perpetual Chronograph

Trevor Noah 2023 Grammy Awards Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Chronograph
Getty Images/Audemars Piguet

Why should the ladies have all the fun? Noah, who changed his jacket multiple times during the nearly four-hour show, also changed his watch, slipping into an Audemars Piguet chronograph in the middle of the telecast.

