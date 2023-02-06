The Best Watches We Saw at the Grammys, From Jay-Z’s Patek to Pharrell’s Richard Mille and More

The Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, typically offers one of the most stylish (or at least outré) red carpets of the entertainment-industry attention festival we’ve come to know and love as awards season. But perhaps what’s most impressive about Sunday night’s proceedings is that many of the well-dressed men at the event chose their own watches, and not something a major horological brand paid them to wear.

To wit: Jay-Z, whose wife, Beyoncé, broke the record for the most Grammys won by a single individual during the broadcast, wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime that became available in 2017 at the eye-searing price of $2.2 million—not exactly small change, even if you’re a billionaire. Trevor Noah wore at least two watches: a diamond-set Patek Philippe Nautilus and an Audemars Piguet perpetual calendar. And how could we forget Jack Harlow, who wore the Rolex GMT Master II “Batman” that’s become a faithful companion on many a celebratory evening.

In other words, the real collectors dusted off their watch winders, put on tuxedos and came out to show off. For the rest of the best watches we saw on the Grammys 2023 red carpet, read on.

Trevor Noah’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Getty Images/Patek Philippe

Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammys for the third time on Sunday, walked the red carpet in a golden grail: a Patek Philippe Nautilus with a diamond-set bezel. He decked out his jacket with a Cartier high jewelry brooch made from white gold, emerald, onyx and diamonds.

Jay-Z’s Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

Getty Images/Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe’s most complicated wristwatch, the two-faced Grandmaster Chime, came roaring back into life in 2014 and became a regular part of the brand’s collection in 2017. Jay-Z, who has quite the collection, has worn this watch on a number of formal occasions, and at the Grammys he paired it with one of Tiffany’s sought-after Bird on a Rock brooches.

Pharrell Williams’s RM 88 Automatic Winding Tourbillon Smiley

Getty Images/Richard Mille

For a notoriously happy guy, what’s better than a watch with a smiley face right on the dial?

Jack Harlow’s Rolex GMT Master II “Batman”

Getty Images/Rolex

Jack Harlow has worn this watch before, and like most well-made classics, we suspect it’ll get better with time.

Kendrick Lamar’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Getty Images/Rolex

Kendrick Lamar, who won Best Rap Album Grammy for his 2022 LP, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, chose the Rolex watch that started the turquoise dial trend—and subsequently became nigh on impossible to get—the elegant, time-only Rolex Perpetual.

Ryan Hurd’s Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date

Getty Images/Vacheron Constantin

Country star Ryan Hurd came to town wearing one of Vacheron Constantin’s most intriguing watches, the Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date, in white gold.

DJ Khaled’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Eye of the Tiger”

DJ Khaled is a longtime Rolex collector—he has been spotted on Instagram helping his son, Asahd, build his own stable of high-end watches. What better way to signify his desire for the best than with Rolex’s “Eye of the Tiger” Daytona?

Swizz Beatz’s Urwerk UR-120

Getty Images/Urwerk

In addition to having one of the best stage names in the game, Swizz Beatz also has a deeply impressive watch collection. Not everyone can pull off Urwerk’s outlandish timepieces, but Swizz wears this model with a casual air that makes it look right at home on his wrist.

Steve Howey’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Getty Images/Rolex

Howey’s green Gucci suit and his modern Daytona prove he’s the kind of guy who’s not afraid of classics getting updated.

Sebastian Yatra’s Coussin de Cartier

Getty Images/Cartier

Yatra, who was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for his work Dharma, wore a small, gem-set Cartier watch that suggests you can get a big impact from a small package.

Bonus: Trevor Noah’s AP Royal Oak Perpetual Chronograph

Getty Images/Audemars Piguet

Why should the ladies have all the fun? Noah, who changed his jacket multiple times during the nearly four-hour show, also changed his watch, slipping into an Audemars Piguet chronograph in the middle of the telecast.