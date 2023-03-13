From Ke Huy Quan’s Omega to Paul Mescal’s Cartier, the Best Watches We Saw at the Oscars

The 2023 Oscars ceremony was a big night for the cast and crew of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, the groundbreaking independent movie that won seven of the 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for. But if you follow watches, you’ll know it was an even bigger night for Omega.

The Swiss watch brand’s wares were on the wrists of both Best Leading Actor winner Brendan Fraser, who won for his performance in The Whale, and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan, who claimed the trophy for his turn in EEAAO. Winners, apparently, wear Omega.

Still, the best-dressed men at the 2023 Oscars—whether they were nominated, winners, or just there to have a good time—wore some seriously impressive timepieces on the red carpet and on stage last night. Mark Consuelos turned up in a Rolex ‘Paul Newman’ Daytona, and Questlove—who won last year’s Oscar for Best Documentary in his directorial debut Summer of Soul—put on a gold IWC Portugiesier perpetual calendar for the occasion. And Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal continued his love affair with Cartier, wearing the brand’s hard-to-get Tank Chinoise.

For a look at the rest of the best watches we saw at the Oscars, read on.

Brendan Fraser’s Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope

Getty Images/Omega

Fraser’s emotional win for Best Actor was a highlight of the evening and a triumphant return to the head of the class. The watch he wore to accept his Oscar for his performance in The Whale—a rugged and refined chronograph from Omega’s Speedmaster line—is as hardworking as he is.

Ke Huy Quan’s Omega Constellation Globemaster

Getty Images/Omega

Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor for fan favorite Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, delivered a tearful acceptance speech. On his wrist for the occasion was an Omega Globemaster fitted with a black leather strap to better suit his classic black shawl-collar tuxedo.

Paul Mescal’s Cartier Tank Chinoise

Getty Images/Cartier

Mescal, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Aftersun, wore another one of Cartier’s elegant Tank watches. This time, he chose a Tank Chinoise and paired it with one of the French jeweler’s diamond brooches.

Idris Elba’s Gucci High Watchmaking G-Timeless Planetarium

Getty Images/GPHG

If you’re going to wear Gucci head to toe, that might as well include one of the house’s seriously impressive timepieces. Elba paired his custom tuxedo with Gucci High Watchmaking’s award-winning G-Timeless Planetarium watch. You can’t tell from this picture, but the beryls on the dial rotate.

Questlove’s IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Boutique Edition

Getty Images/IWC

Questlove, who won an Oscar in 2022, came back to present the award for Best Live Action Short Film, wearing a striking and highly complicated IWC Portugieser perpetual chronograph for the occasion.

Andrew Garfield’s Omega DeVille Tresor

Getty Images/Omega

Garfield has long worn Omega watches on the red carpet, and this year’s Oscars were no different. He chose a gold Omega DeVille Tresor to wear with his double-breasted tuxedo.

Riz Ahmed’s Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date

Getty Images/Vacheron Constantin

Ahmed, one of the evening’s presenters, chose one of Vacheron Constantin’s most intriguing watches to pair with his stylishly exaggerated shirt collar and almost bare chest. And given both the timepiece and the outfit look like upgraded takes on ’70s statements, we’d say the combo worked.

Mark Consuelos’ Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263

Getty Images/Craft and Tailored

Consuelos, who attended the ceremony with his wife Kelly Ripa, may have worn the most coveted watch on the red carpet: A Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona with a silver dial and black subdials.

Lenny Kravitz’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duoface

Getty Images/Jaeger Le-Coultre

Kravitz, who sang his ballad “Calling All Angels” during the telecast’s stirring In Memoriam segment, wore a Jaeger LeCoultre Duoface on the red carpet.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s TAG Heuer Aquaracer

Getty Images/TAG Heuer

The Rock cooked up an iconoclastic pairing, wearing TAG Heuer’s tough Aquaracer dive watch with a pink shawl collar dinner jacket.

Harry Shum Jr.’s Omega DeVille Prestige

Getty Images/Omega

Shum Jr., who starred in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, paired a simple Omega DeVille time-and-date watch with his rakish white tuxedo.

Barry Keoghan’s Omega Constellation Globemaster

Getty Images/Omega

Keoghan—who starred in The Banshees of Inisherin—wore the same Omega Constellation watch as his Best Supporting Actor competitor, Quan, but left it on its stainless steel bracelet instead of swapping it for a strap.