24 One-of-a-Kind Moritz Grossmann Watches to Be Sold at Christie’s

It’s Advent Calendar time, and watch collectors have a special reason to celebrate. Christie’s, in collaboration with German watch brand Moritz Grossmann, has created an interactive, online advent calendar containing 24 one-of-a-kind timepieces that are exclusively available for global online auction. Each day leading up to Christmas a new watch will be revealed, ready for bidding. The timepieces are also on display at Christie’s New York where they will be displayed in the windows at Rockefeller Center.

“In a traditional European advent calendar, a ‘door’ is opened every day between December 1st and December 24th revealing pictures of traditional Christmas scenes,” explained Christine Hutter, Moritz Grossmann’s watchmaker and CEO. ”We chose to offer 24 unique pieces symbolizing the 24 doors of an advent calendar.”

The special promotion celebrates the 10th anniversary of Ms. Hutter’s purchase and revival of the dormant Moritz Grossmann house. A watchmaker who worked at German watchmakers Glashütte Original and A. Lange & Söhne, Ms. Hutter brought the brand back to life by honoring what Rich Lopez, senior specialist, Christie’s Watches Online called: “the legacy of craftsmanship and innovation from the original brand which started over a century ago.”

The 24 pieces were chosen to “showcase the best of Moritz Grossmann’s past, present and future watchmaking tradition and the diverse skill set of its master watchmakers,” Mr. Lopez continued.

Moritz Grossmann produces only 200 timepieces annually. So which of the 24 is the rarest of the rare? Ms. Hutter was hard pressed to cite just one. “Every single piece in the collection is one-of-a-kind, but the three rarest lots of the auction are the pocket watch from Lot 215, the watch set from Lot 201, and the TEFNUT Grand Dame from Lot 212.”

“The original Moritz Grossmann pocket watch from the 19th century has been lovingly restored in Glashütte,” where the company is located, Ms. Hutter said. “There are only a few pieces of this watch left and the special engraving makes this watch absolutely unique. This pocket watch has the lettering “M. Grossmann i Dresden No. 2966” hand-engraved on the gold-plated movement on the back of the watch. The inside of the spring cover is decorated with a monogram of the owner at that time. His dedication to Henry P. Egleston January 1st 1872 is applied to the inside of the back cover.”

Sure would make a dandy holiday gift.