5 Sneaker and Watch Combos That Will Add a Kick to Your Style Game

Your luxury timepiece isn’t a wardrobe exclusive for your John Lobbs. Kick back in style with these smart pairings.

Your high-end timepiece doesn’t have to be an accessory dedicated exclusively to your John Lobbs or Corthays. Whether you wear a sporty six-figure Richard Mille RM11-03 or a dressy Glashütte Original Sixties, your wrist can swing in step just as easily with your sneakers—and without burning a deeper hole in your pocket. Brands like Prada and Adidas are rethinking the sneaker in graphic new shapes and patterns and pair nicely with a statement-making timepiece. Meanwhile, more versatile styles from Z Zegna and New Balance will pair nicely with nearly any metal on the wrist—but Omega’s Speedmaster Moonwatch Chronograph CK2998 Limited Edition and Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin are the perfect match. Relax a little and let your accessories do all the wardrobe work.

 

Nike EXP-X14 SE Sneakers/Richard Mille RM11-03 Watch

Richard Mille’s RM11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph ($184,000) has an indestructible Carbon TPT and Orange Quartz TPT case built for sporting adventures. Its racy orange accents and white indices team up nicely with the design on Nike’s EXP-X14 SE ($130).

 

Glashutte Original Sixties Watch/Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Primeknit Sneakers

The splashy green dial on Glashütte’s Original Sixties timepiece ($7,500) undergoes an elaborate process to achieve its vibrant hue and splattered design, mimicked here by the marble-print pattern of Adidas Originals’ NMD_R1 Primeknit sneakers ($170).

 

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v4 Sneakers/Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Extra-Thin Watch

Audemars Piguet’s stainless-steel Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin watch ($24,700) displays a waffle-patterned dial that shares a discreet graphic aesthetic with the mesh HypoSkin upper on New Balance’s Fresh Foam Zante v4 sneakers ($80).

 

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Chronograph CK 2998/Z Zegna Techmerino Socks Sneakers

Omega’s Speedmaster Moonwatch Chronograph CK 2998 Limited Edition ($6,500) is based on the 1959 original, worn by astronaut Wally Schirra during the Mercury Sigma 7 mission, and was recently updated with black subdials, a white pulsometer scale, and a perforated leather strap. While Z Zegna’s Technomerino Socks Sneakers ($495) aren’t equipped for space travel, their mesh sock interior and dotted stretch laces are a perfect partner to the Speedy here on Earth.

 

Prada Cloudbust Sneakers/ Patek Philippe Aquanaut ref. 5966A

Patek Philippe’s stainless-steel Aquanaut ref. 5968A ($43,770) is one of the sportier timepieces in the esteemed 179-year-old watchmaker’s collection. Its grid-patterned dial and orange rubber strap sync with Prada’s tangerine-colored Cloudbust sneakers ($745) in a graphic fabric pattern.

